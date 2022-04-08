back
Inside NYC's crackdown on homeless encampments
"If you don't want us to be in the streets, give us homes." These New York homeless residents are fighting back against the mayor's push to rid the city of homeless encampments. We went to "Anarchy Row" to speak with those whose tents were removed in the latest sweep.
04/08/2022 9:08 PMupdated: 04/08/2022 9:09 PM
2 comments
Vicki S.25 minutes
Actually with all the people crossing over the border, there should be lots of homes available for them south of the border. If you don't want to work, or even try to get off the streets, then maybe you should try another country.
Stick M.29 minutes
all they need to do is go to Mexico then cross back over and they will get free cell phones and who knows what else! let's go brandon!