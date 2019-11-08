Inside the Crisis at the US-Mexico Border | w/Slim Albaher | Brut
Brut visited the U.S.-Mexico border to see how migrants seeking asylum live. YouTuber Slim Albaher explains the desperate ongoing situation.
Most asylum seekers come from Central America
El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: migrants from these countries are fleeing Central America. In June 2018, the Trump administration said it was ending family separations. But children’s detention centers are still open. In Brownsville, Texas, not everyone is against Trump’s immigration agenda. In this city only 5 minutes away from the border, the president has loyal supporters. Some agreed to talk to Brut at the city’s shooting range.
A man and his daughter died right in this area. They were found face down, a man and his child, right at the river nearby. The father was named Oscar, he was 25 years old. His daughter, Angie Valeria, was 23 months old. The two were seeking asylum from El Salvador when they drowned in the Rio Grande. The horrific picture shocked the world, showing a vivid and devastating picture of the immigration crisis. They got tired of waiting, they just waited too long, they want to be right there and it looks very close but it's very dangerous, extremely dangerous.
Brut wanted to understand the story behind the picture. Traveling to the southern border and visiting the migrant camp of Matamoros, the Mexican city just across from Brownsville, Texas. That is where Oscar and Angie Valeria spent some of their final days. Most asylum seekers there come from Central America. Among them, tens of thousands of children who have been affected by President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration. Donald Trump is already making immigration the centerpiece of his 2020 re-election bid. And, if his first campaign event proved anything, it’s that his message has changed little since 2016.
The Matamoros refugee camp exemplifies all the Trump administration's strategies the to keep migrants from gaining entry into the U.S. — including the separation of children. According to recent data, more than 5,400 children were separated from their families since July 2017. Thousands of children have been held in U.S. Border Patrol facilities across the country. This message continues to rouse his supporters. But other Americans aren't afraid to speak out against it.
Brut.
- 13.3k
- 99
- 31
27 comments
Charley H.11/29/2019 15:04
This is on Nancy and dems.
James A.11/28/2019 15:39
Stay home and fix your own country. You'll never see refugees from the US
Irma G.11/25/2019 19:08
These policies were in place on obummers watch. He deported many more and caged children before Trumps administration yet these losers blame Trump. If he really cared he’d go to those countries and discourage migration.
Jose R.11/25/2019 16:42
People fleeing their country and politicians are still in their jobs getting richer and not doing anything to help their people.
Missy H.11/23/2019 17:59
Oh my gosh, is very dangerous! There stupid and evil.😢👿
C J.11/23/2019 07:14
They got Guatemala to go to now don't they they need to just started their asylum-seeking in their own countries not come all the way up to border when sore has paid them and ngos paid them come up this way I'm tired of you guys trying to put a sub story behind this s*** it's illegal to cross our borders there for they are illegals they do not belong in this country there's a right way and a wrong way to do things f****** get a grip
Machiel D.11/22/2019 06:01
He's right. That's in Mexico. He didn't fight for Mexico.
John M.11/22/2019 01:48
America has nothing to do with this plight. Go home, stay there. Clean up your mess
Isabel J.11/21/2019 11:02
This is inhuman that the parents subject their children to this.
Richard E.11/19/2019 15:41
How about these humanitarian volunteers go to the countries with food and info to show reasons why NOT to take a perilous trek to end up sleeping on concrete....jeez..
Deborah D.11/19/2019 13:30
they bring thier kids here wanting someone else to support them
George C.11/18/2019 12:13
The wall will deter most of this ! And blaming our president for others bad chose's is just hate speech...
Pete P.11/16/2019 13:28
next time learn how to swim
Tamba C.11/15/2019 19:12
This Veteran is doing something that our President is not doing. OH, but he's on the big screen TV today because it's Veterans day so he can show off his Pride and Arrogance to All Americans while the real Hero is OUT of his own Country to help those that need help. Love this man of outstanding Courage, chancing his own life being in a dangerous Country. Bless your heart. Keep up the Amazing work you do for all those in need. You are a True Hero and a True Veteran. God bless you and give you His Grace and Mercies to keep you safe 🙏. Thank you, you are a great soldier.
Chris G.11/15/2019 17:35
I don't care. They are illegal aliens.
Tom N.11/14/2019 12:01
trump is evil.
Agalelei F.11/13/2019 20:10
Stop blaming America, blame their leaders.
Bella P.11/13/2019 15:09
Do it legally no problem
Mary M.11/13/2019 13:58
So sad 🙏😢
Danial J.11/13/2019 13:24
Should have stayed home