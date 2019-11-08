Inside the Crisis at the US-Mexico Border | w/Slim Albaher | Brut

Most asylum seekers come from Central America

El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: migrants from these countries are fleeing Central America. In June 2018, the Trump administration said it was ending family separations. But children’s detention centers are still open. In Brownsville, Texas, not everyone is against Trump’s immigration agenda. In this city only 5 minutes away from the border, the president has loyal supporters. Some agreed to talk to Brut at the city’s shooting range.

A man and his daughter died right in this area. They were found face down, a man and his child, right at the river nearby. The father was named Oscar, he was 25 years old. His daughter, Angie Valeria, was 23 months old. The two were seeking asylum from El Salvador when they drowned in the Rio Grande. The horrific picture shocked the world, showing a vivid and devastating picture of the immigration crisis. They got tired of waiting, they just waited too long, they want to be right there and it looks very close but it's very dangerous, extremely dangerous.

Brut wanted to understand the story behind the picture. Traveling to the southern border and visiting the migrant camp of Matamoros, the Mexican city just across from Brownsville, Texas. That is where Oscar and Angie Valeria spent some of their final days. Most asylum seekers there come from Central America. Among them, tens of thousands of children who have been affected by President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration. Donald Trump is already making immigration the centerpiece of his 2020 re-election bid. And, if his first campaign event proved anything, it’s that his message has changed little since 2016.

The Matamoros refugee camp exemplifies all the Trump administration's strategies the to keep migrants from gaining entry into the U.S. — including the separation of children. According to recent data, more than 5,400 children were separated from their families since July 2017. Thousands of children have been held in U.S. Border Patrol facilities across the country. This message continues to rouse his supporters. But other Americans aren't afraid to speak out against it.

Brut.