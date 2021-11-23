back
Interior Secretary recounts history of Alcatraz on 52nd anniversary of its occupation
"I was almost nine years old... My very existence as a Native child was an act of defiance." Here's how Interior Secretary Deb Haaland honored the Indigenous activists who occupied of Alcatraz Island in 1969...
11/23/2021 8:58 PM
