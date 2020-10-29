back
Interview: Bestselling author Stephanie Land on being a maid and the American dream
"I don't know if anyone really realized that I was a human being." Her house cleaning job kept her out of a homeless shelter. Then, she became a bestselling author... Stephanie Land tells Brut about the reality of American poverty — from her own experience.
10/29/2020 6:58 PM
1 comment
Charity A.44 minutes
Fortunate is he who has everything in the world but remains as humble as ever, bearing in mind that he has to leave it all behind.