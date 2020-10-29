back

Interview: Bestselling author Stephanie Land on being a maid and the American dream

"I don't know if anyone really realized that I was a human being." Her house cleaning job kept her out of a homeless shelter. Then, she became a bestselling author... Stephanie Land tells Brut about the reality of American poverty — from her own experience.

10/29/2020 6:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:44

    Interview: Bestselling author Stephanie Land on being a maid and the American dream

  2. 2:33

    The Women's March That Changed America

  3. 6:20

    7 simple questions about COVID

  4. 5:06

    Three moments that changed the course of humanity

  5. 2:25

    2020 election outcome according to Peruvian shamans

  6. 12:29

    Interview with a hit man

1 comment

  • Charity A.
    44 minutes

    Fortunate is he who has everything in the world but remains as humble as ever, bearing in mind that he has to leave it all behind.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.