back
Interview: Donald Neely on controversial Texas arrest
"The dude that shot those people in Walmart got treated better than me." Donald Neely, a Black homeless man, was tied to a rope and walked to a police station by mounted officers in Texas in a controversial video. He told Brut why he filed a lawsuit.
11/18/2020 5:30 PM
- New
6 comments
Roy W.42 minutes
It's called White Mans Justice in America White People are so Disgraceful. 🤮.
El C.43 minutes
How dare you make a men walk!! That is so bad.....
Leotrim C.an hour
🤣
Sherry H.an hour
How disgraceful
Reggie W.an hour
Just like the wild west!!
Kimberley L.an hour
WTAF?!!!! This is horrendous