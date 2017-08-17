Interview with Robert E. Lee's descendant

General Robert E. Lee was his ancestor. Today, Reverend Robert W. Lee IV wants the Confederate monuments taken down.
AC P.12/05/2019 23:34
this is my friend!
James B.11/30/2019 20:30
I wonder what he thinks of the car the general lee in the dukes of hazzard
Ilie I.10/28/2017 12:25
For you ignorant if you don't know the past which is your history you and I know the future for that reason you are like this stupid
Michael P.09/18/2017 21:55
Revisionism at its worst.
Red W.09/18/2017 21:15
How wrong could he be. Robert E Lee was one of our greatest Generals in History. Taking down the Statues of him and any Confederate Mounment is like eraseing history. Like burning the books about what happened, and rewriting them the way other people that wern't evn alive at the time, giving there idea of the TRUTH!
George C.09/17/2017 15:46
Should we take down all monuments or just the ones we decide are offensive? And who gets to decide which ones?
Steve D.09/16/2017 03:25
This nit Witt has no say in southern heritage period mind your own business yankee scum
Kenneth T.09/15/2017 18:53
From what I have been reading. We are losing another war. Discussing
Kenneth T.09/15/2017 18:51
That is so sicking to hear.his mom must have fooled around.cause that ain't general Lee offspring .that ain't his blood
Gregory Z.09/15/2017 18:46
, this guy is mentally ill traitor!
Dana C.09/15/2017 02:38
I was so disgusted I could not do finish listening to his blabber. No way this dude is kin to my hero!
Jimmy H.09/14/2017 17:12
He ain't the first sorry bastard to turn in his family
Dwight T.09/14/2017 01:37
Ban the Democrat Party. It was Democrats who fought the war for slavery. It was Democrats who started the KKK. It was Democrats who crafted the Jim Crow laws and filibustered against Civil Rights. It was Democrats who bused in rioters to protest cops. If you want to kill the cause, you have to remove the head. Removing a statue or banning a flag doesn't change a thing. You have to remove the cause. Outlaw Democrats now!
Charles D.09/13/2017 17:52
You are an ass Lee...
Treavor R.09/13/2017 04:09
This dudes a cuck. If Lee new this would become of his offspring he would have shot himself.
Bill N.09/13/2017 00:56
Alicia Nicole,If that is the standard we will use,then why not tear down every statue that is offensive to everyone,tear down George Washington,s statue,Abraham Lincoln,Thomas Jefferson,John F. Kennedy,Shermon,Martin Luther King Jr. General Grant, and while we are at it,let's get all the history books and destroy every one that bears the name of any southern confederate soldier or any WWI or WWII hero because by this new standard,all of them are terrorist,and let's change the names of all our institutions and hospitals and government building,s where does this madness end? When you destroy the history of a nation,we are bound to repeat it.I would suggest that you do your own research, slavery was not the cause of the war,follow the money trail.
Florence K.09/12/2017 21:35
It's not his choice that matters!
Charlie W.09/12/2017 20:24
Yeah we need thousands more martin luther statues.idiots
Charlie W.09/12/2017 20:23
Disgrace to his family
Cleve H.09/12/2017 19:57
Disgrace to his ancestor and his heritage