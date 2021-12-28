back

Investigation underway after a teen fatally shot in LA

A 14-year-old girl was trying on a dress when she was fatally shot by an officer's bullet. Here's what happened ...

12/28/2021 10:58 PM
7 comments

  • Christopher J.
    42 minutes

    They shouldn’t have shot the guy either.

  • Caroline B.
    43 minutes

    This is so sad...

  • Johnny R.
    an hour

    There's so many chickenshit police officers on the Force they thank by getting their guns out will solve the problem, again I say why do y'all keep hiring chickenshits to the force. And I don't give a crap if Mark blocks me from his platform

  • Alisa T.
    an hour

    They were after a guy who didn't even have a gun. Why were they shooting inside a department store during Christmas week???? The guy could have been physically disarmed. There was no reason to even draw a weapon.

  • Mary S.
    an hour

    Where’s the comments saying it’s her fault?

  • Mircea H.
    an hour

    I just don't understand how a country with so much gun tradition and culture can have such happy trigger cops. Why don't you use non lethal coercion methods like the rest of the world?! You just can't justify killing an innocent girl by saying you wanted to kill another human being "armed" with a bike lock.

  • Ezell J.
    an hour

    🙏🏾😢❤️

