back
Investigation underway after a teen fatally shot in LA
A 14-year-old girl was trying on a dress when she was fatally shot by an officer's bullet. Here's what happened ...
12/28/2021 10:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Christopher J.42 minutes
They shouldn’t have shot the guy either.
Caroline B.43 minutes
This is so sad...
Johnny R.an hour
There's so many chickenshit police officers on the Force they thank by getting their guns out will solve the problem, again I say why do y'all keep hiring chickenshits to the force. And I don't give a crap if Mark blocks me from his platform
Alisa T.an hour
They were after a guy who didn't even have a gun. Why were they shooting inside a department store during Christmas week???? The guy could have been physically disarmed. There was no reason to even draw a weapon.
Mary S.an hour
Where’s the comments saying it’s her fault?
Mircea H.an hour
I just don't understand how a country with so much gun tradition and culture can have such happy trigger cops. Why don't you use non lethal coercion methods like the rest of the world?! You just can't justify killing an innocent girl by saying you wanted to kill another human being "armed" with a bike lock.
Ezell J.an hour
🙏🏾😢❤️