Iraq and Afghanistan vets suffering from toxic exposure

Veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are dying from the same symptoms as first responders to the 9/11 attacks...

09/26/2020 4:59 PM

22 comments

  • Bilent G.
    13 hours

    Dutch explosives expert Danny Jowenko was murdered for exposing the CIA/Mossad blowing up WTC7 during 9/11. Here the absolute proof that 9/11 was an inside job. https://youtu.be/Sl2RIqT-4bk

  • Bambi T.
    a day

    And mine died from being in Vietnam...

  • Ali N.
    a day

    Wov, this is scary. But one wonders that if the substances used at the two places were the same, then may be the people who manufactured and legalised their usage were the same too. Point to ponder? please correct me if I'm wrong.

  • Aria W.
    a day

    And what of the people in Iraq and Afghanistan? Oh right. I forgot. If they're not American, then they're savages to all of you.🙄

  • Gulshan C.
    2 days

    then why do you join the army?? you want destruction, you get destruction!! If you really want to help others, be a farmer and grow food for hungry people around the world instead of dropping bombs!! killers are getting the taste of their own medicine!!

  • Christie R.
    2 days

    What about the poor innocent civilians you Americans killed in Afghanistan and Iraq who is sorry for them, your Generals should be charged for murder.

  • Tammy F.
    2 days

    Like so much else with this government, all talk, no walk

  • Audain J.
    2 days

    Right question for that matter

  • Abdulgani A.
    2 days

    Karma has a way of finding murderous in uniform.

  • Sayem A.
    2 days

    Die a horrible death for all I care.

  • Craig N.
    2 days

    Hollywood has been pretending to care about soldiers.

  • Sahil A.
    2 days

    What about people’s of Iraq and Afghanistan??

  • Mounir T.
    3 days

    After all american soldiers are not that strong, especially when it comes to mental strength

  • Oumaima I.
    3 days

    I mean they were there to kill people anyway, should we feel sorry for them

  • Erik G.
    3 days

    That's the sacrifice they are willing to do for oil ... Sorry I meant freedom 🤦🏼‍♂️🤭😉

  • Beth G.
    3 days

    Ah....the good old "There is no proof" claim. I've heard that before...

  • David F.
    3 days

    Just remember who put the troops in harms way , and who's trying to get them out ! It isn't the Democrats trying to get our troops out ,!

  • Nedžad N.
    3 days

    Koji teroristički napad idiote Nije niko napao Ameriku

  • Nancy W.
    3 days

    Yeah, this

  • Ana B.
    3 days

    God bless him for being a spokesman

