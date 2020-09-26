back
Iraq and Afghanistan vets suffering from toxic exposure
Veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are dying from the same symptoms as first responders to the 9/11 attacks...
09/26/2020 4:59 PM
22 comments
Bilent G.13 hours
Dutch explosives expert Danny Jowenko was murdered for exposing the CIA/Mossad blowing up WTC7 during 9/11. Here the absolute proof that 9/11 was an inside job. https://youtu.be/Sl2RIqT-4bk
Bambi T.a day
And mine died from being in Vietnam...
Ali N.a day
Wov, this is scary. But one wonders that if the substances used at the two places were the same, then may be the people who manufactured and legalised their usage were the same too. Point to ponder? please correct me if I'm wrong.
Aria W.a day
And what of the people in Iraq and Afghanistan? Oh right. I forgot. If they're not American, then they're savages to all of you.🙄
Gulshan C.2 days
then why do you join the army?? you want destruction, you get destruction!! If you really want to help others, be a farmer and grow food for hungry people around the world instead of dropping bombs!! killers are getting the taste of their own medicine!!
Christie R.2 days
What about the poor innocent civilians you Americans killed in Afghanistan and Iraq who is sorry for them, your Generals should be charged for murder.
Tammy F.2 days
Like so much else with this government, all talk, no walk
Audain J.2 days
Right question for that matter
Abdulgani A.2 days
Karma has a way of finding murderous in uniform.
Sayem A.2 days
Die a horrible death for all I care.
Craig N.2 days
Hollywood has been pretending to care about soldiers.
Sahil A.2 days
What about people’s of Iraq and Afghanistan??
Mounir T.3 days
After all american soldiers are not that strong, especially when it comes to mental strength
Oumaima I.3 days
I mean they were there to kill people anyway, should we feel sorry for them
Erik G.3 days
That's the sacrifice they are willing to do for oil ... Sorry I meant freedom 🤦🏼♂️🤭😉
Beth G.3 days
Ah....the good old "There is no proof" claim. I've heard that before...
David F.3 days
Just remember who put the troops in harms way , and who's trying to get them out ! It isn't the Democrats trying to get our troops out ,!
Nedžad N.3 days
Koji teroristički napad idiote Nije niko napao Ameriku
Nancy W.3 days
Yeah, this
Ana B.3 days
God bless him for being a spokesman