Is 1984 a fiction or reality ?

Screenings of the movie version of George Orwell's "1984" were organized to protest Donald J. Trump's administration: we asked viewers in NYC if the film resonated with reality.
Geraldo E.04/06/2017 18:47
"There's too much resistance here too much equality." ....where??? All I see is sheep with masks from both the left and right side on in america now knowing what they should stand for.
Sandra C.04/06/2017 11:16
Can I just say "fake news" has been around waaaaay longer than any of us. Treating it like he invented it. 🙄
Ryan B.04/06/2017 06:55
There are over 300,000,000 guns and over 1 trillion rounds of ammunition in civilians hands. Stop getting your panties in a bunch people.
Jeffrey A.04/06/2017 04:43
😐
Jeremy R.04/06/2017 01:47
This could be easily reversed to the democrats as well . Their protesting and the Antifa supporters act dress and wear colors like the people in 1984 did. the government isn't even close to something like 1984 lmao people just need to chill on the whole Trump is Hitler and the think of the world our kids will grow up in ... same shit came out of the right when people called Obama was the Anti Christ and a socialist and what kind of world is my kid going to have to live in ... it's ignorant and shows how immature you are really.
Tolerant C.04/06/2017 01:28
Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, misogynist, islamophobic bigot who is not at all a legitimate president. Hillary should be president right now because she got nearly 3 million more votes than him. Donald Trump is also a treasonous TRAITOR to the American people who should be impeached IMMEDIATELY for talking to Russians during the sacred election process.
Keyla S.04/06/2017 01:21
our book 😂
Saul C.04/05/2017 21:54
maybe we should watch this