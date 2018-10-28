I'M NOT YELLING, YOU'RE YELLING! Women are often derided as being "too emotional" for politics, but is being emotional an asset for male politicians? 🤔
26 comments
Shyla P.10/31/2018 22:00
has to tag you in this. Lmao
David P.10/31/2018 14:36
Vote Red!!!!
Renae S.10/30/2018 23:51
Honestly that guy they started the video with had some valid points
Randall P.10/30/2018 21:14
So , it's OK to throw Temper Tantrums , just Because your Pissed ? Wow , Just Wow
Geovanny V.10/30/2018 18:14
That's my boyz
Brandi B.10/30/2018 17:22
https://youtu.be/tTForKOWYds It goes both ways, this was obviously a republican bash video, when all the dems including Hillary does the same dam thing. As for the kavanaugh one, everyone has the right to be pissed, all of you liberal but jobs tried to ruin his life.
Madison A.10/30/2018 02:38
Ok well the last one where he’s naming states that’s called amping up the crowd it’s just a speech technique chill
Janna M.10/30/2018 01:25
Things will change.
Hal F.10/30/2018 00:10
Vote blue.
Zulfiqar A.10/29/2018 23:53
Nice
Rameez A.10/29/2018 20:12
Bet Brut has not seen Modi n Yogi Indian clowns yet.
Josh W.10/29/2018 18:41
when a man throws a tantrum, he's called "passionate". when a woman just wants to speak up a bit, she's being "emotional"
Emma N.10/29/2018 18:34
hm
Phuong N.10/29/2018 18:12
Only male republicans 5'7'' uncut can be triggered.
Josephine N.10/29/2018 17:20
😁😁....demographics are a changin'...frustration and anger! They say the Democratic Party is the vicious and angry party. Check this! All for power!
Dennison M.10/29/2018 09:37
That guy yelling about them sneaking in bills at the last moment is nothing but right.
Elisabeth N.10/29/2018 06:26
Wow.
Carolina D.10/28/2018 22:01
Well this here is a 3yr old in an old man's body.. excellent way to get their points across: a Tumtrum from spoil brats 👍👍👍
Stevie F.10/28/2018 21:16
All politicians are worried about is each of their own interests. Not the good of the people. The general public needs to understand that. "Red or Blue, NOT FOR YOU"!!!!
Cemre T.10/28/2018 21:07
so much emotion here :(