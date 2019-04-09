Is Joe Biden Too Handsy? A Retrospective

It's time to talk about Joe Biden's history of randomly touching people.
Ronny J.09/01/2019 00:53
Talk abt trump raping them
Nai L.08/31/2019 23:25
Political bias
Diony R.08/31/2019 11:27
Los sodomitas óseas pájaros están enojado por eso si el fuera sodomitas no es malo Verda la feministas está guapa pobre gente perversa y degenerada y mentirosa y manipuladora y
John W.08/31/2019 00:39
Tell that too Trump
Brian L.08/30/2019 21:19
Chomo
Silmairi S.08/30/2019 14:28
Pero que sobrau
Garth P.08/30/2019 05:42
He's just a loving people fatherly person. As you can see he embraces everyone the same.
Troy M.08/29/2019 23:07
It’s all good love to people. That’s just how some people great you with lots of love.
Ip C.08/28/2019 23:00
Que mañoso y besucón ay foo
Kike M.08/28/2019 04:11
Viejo asqueroso
Jenniffer S.08/27/2019 23:06
Asco.
Trey T.08/27/2019 20:03
Where’s his sexual assault and abuse charges. Everybody else gets there life ruined with stuff like that, that happened 30-40 years ago
Angel M.08/26/2019 23:21
I think he is just an affectionate misunderstood person
Frankie T.08/26/2019 19:51
That’s what you call carisma “ or love for the people ‘ or love the other person like your brother or sister ! Or love one or other like your own !!!! Do not confuse one act with another one !!! The presiden that the US have at this time , it is the must disrespectful person that I’ve seen !! So do not try to divert some one who’s affection don’t bother anyone with the one you have now !!!! That’s what respect it’s all about ! Young , old , women ,men , gay or straight . Respect for individuals it’s what we need in this world .
Ricky V.08/25/2019 14:53
He just love ppl
Ted P.08/25/2019 03:36
If trump done anything like this people would go crazy and run him down trump has been a good president even though he had to deal with crooked politicians and crazy people
Neftalí F.08/24/2019 21:42
Diablos señorito 😂�da
Gustavo H.08/22/2019 21:21
Nasty guy
Carlos R.08/22/2019 14:19
Se cree Ednita.
Ty'Keisha U.08/22/2019 08:25
I’m... baffled 😂