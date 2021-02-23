back

It's been one year since Ahmaud Arbery's killing

One year has passed since Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed while jogging. But it took a viral video, released two months after his death, for authorities to launch an investigation...

02/23/2021 1:27 PM
3 comments

  • Cairistiòna M.
    38 minutes

    Shocking

  • Glen P.
    an hour

    Is this Kemp fella the same one who over-saw an election in which he was a candidate? Unbelievable! Why are people listening to him?

  • Marcy B.
    an hour

    I still haven’t forgotten you and you also matter in this fight! I’m so sorry you were murdered all because you were simply jogging. There’s no reason you shouldn’t be here.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

