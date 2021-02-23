back
It's been one year since Ahmaud Arbery's killing
One year has passed since Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed while jogging. But it took a viral video, released two months after his death, for authorities to launch an investigation...
02/23/2021 1:27 PM
3 comments
Cairistiòna M.38 minutes
Shocking
Glen P.an hour
Is this Kemp fella the same one who over-saw an election in which he was a candidate? Unbelievable! Why are people listening to him?
Marcy B.an hour
I still haven’t forgotten you and you also matter in this fight! I’m so sorry you were murdered all because you were simply jogging. There’s no reason you shouldn’t be here.