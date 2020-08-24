back

Jacob Blake in critical condition after being shot by police

⚠️ Warning: distressing images ⚠️ It happened in broad daylight. In front of his three children. Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, is in critical condition after he was shot 7 times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

08/24/2020 1:00 PM

And even more

  1. 5:58

    Delrawn Small's family demands justice in killing by off-duty cop

  2. 4:03

    What is antifa?

  3. 2:57

    Portland mayor blasts Trump on protests

  4. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  5. 2:40

    Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington

  6. 5:05

    Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

1009 comments

  • Dave L.
    4 hours

    The narrative that media is trying to pull off is a lie. Reaching for a knife is not unarmed. He was tased which had absolutely had no affect on him due to the drugs in his system. He resisted arrest for a rape warrant they were issuing. He did not comply with anything; the officers said to him. People when you are confronted by anyone with a firearm and you don't comply. Chances are your prolly gonna get shot! But then if you protest for this guy it makes you the idiot' Don't be an idiot.

  • Dan R.
    15 hours

    Because he was at a house with a knife he tried to take her car also against the law then when the police tried to subdue him he attacked the cops even fought past tazers and proceeded to reach into the suv under the seat they didn't know if he was gona pull a gun out he had many chances to comply

  • Stephanie B.
    a day

    Well he should not have resisted an how did the officers no when he reached into the car he did not have a gun an while negative comments about officers check the guys background

  • Patrice F.
    a day

    He should have applied to police instruction !!

  • Mike C.
    a day

    We concern ourselves over another black criminal being shot in America. Yet we dont talk about the stuff happening on our own front door,like the little girl in Bolton who was killed by a refugee whilst playing in a park or the little boy who was shot execution style by a black man who was out of control . These are incidents that are happening in our own country yet dont even make the news. Is that because they dont fit the narrative that is being manipulated

  • Inderjit S.
    2 days

    Yea a rapist, murderer and a drug dealer. Yea i dont care about this guy serves him right

  • Gene M.
    2 days

    Well he should have complied !! He didn’t , he got what he deserved !!!

  • Omran A.
    2 days

    They're going to get over it. What happened in Iraq and Syria is much worse Get used to it cuz this is Amirca

  • Archangel E.
    2 days

    https://kenoshareporter.com/stories/549300043-open-rape-case-pending-against-jacob-blake

  • Adam G.
    2 days

    Wrong. Armed. Woman beater. Sex offender. Resisted arrest.

  • Joseph B.
    2 days

    Rapist!

  • Zechariah R.
    2 days

    He had a felony warrant for child molestation

  • Donald J.
    2 days

    Of course they only tell half the story, and only the parts that fit the left's narrative

  • Lanny S.
    2 days

    Second cop should have slammed his head in the door.

  • Laurence O.
    2 days

    Then dont be a criminal I dont care if your black I'm not giving you extra privileges

  • Timothy L.
    2 days

    Imagine being raped at 14. Now imagine the People protesting because your rapist was shot. 🖕🏿

  • Shane N.
    2 days

    Stop resisting. Don't pull a weapon on law enforcement. You have a great chance of not getting shot

  • Matthew M.
    2 days

    Don’t be a flee

  • Ryan B.
    2 days

    Why are u resisting arrest?

  • Dexter B.
    2 days

    That’s what you get for being stupid

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.