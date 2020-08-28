back
Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington
"There are two systems of justice in the United States. There's a white system and there's a Black system." Jacob Blake's father called out systemic racism during the March on Washington.
08/28/2020 9:59 PM
154 comments
Blanca P.4 hours
You are wrong . You people must respect the police and the law
Tony P.8 hours
Trump is a racist white old man.... and a liar too... LOL... this is comical and his supporters are losers...
Muhammad A.11 hours
No Justice, No Peace (Y)
Lenin F.15 hours
all you have to do to stop this is obey the law like everybody else
Lenin F.15 hours
Shut-up you idiot
Beth B.18 hours
People like this just need to get a Life and stop the pity party. Educate themselves about the True Slave Traders that Robbed the Weaker Tribes; THEIR OWN RACE, and sold them on the markets. Always wanting more Funding, with the apptitude::: The World Owes me a Living.
Anthony R.a day
No their is a democratic system and a republican system...the blacks is just pawns to use by the democrats
Liseyas S.a day
A human dignity is above all. Respect to be respected if not you will face a challenge. Enough is enough!
Arryan B.a day
If you work en act normal you can reach whatever you want.
Jaysen J.a day
You taught them well.
Jaysen J.a day
Shoulda got him some teeth.
Mike G.a day
Wait a second. Didn’t his son rape that woman and steel a thousand dollars from his kids momma? And we listening the the man that made this “man” for advice. Bahaa. Quite possible we found the problem. Haha
Cynthia N.a day
I notice all the stupid racist disrespectful comments are coming from “men”— a pattern in this country of inequality and racism in this God forsaken country!
Stephen L.a day
Black brown white we all have died
Ryan B.a day
This dude and his son is a joke his daddy looks like he just came back in the dudes life trying to get a settlement check
Peter K.a day
Better vote Trump ,hé hate illuminatie and rothschilds ,Amerika is stronger as one force ,al colours are together 1 kingdom ,we are all the same and all brothers and sisters let us be one againe thats magic no matter what background we have show that we are humans with 🧠💪💪🏽💪🏿
Tina G.a day
Racism will never end, because the ones screaming racism are the the biggest racist !
Glenn F.a day
Might be better if you raised a better son like one with a job and the responsibility of being a father
Martin R.2 days
Go home
William H.2 days
Joe Biden literally created the system in place as we know it today. He said “those people are beyond the pale- thousands of kids without morals or guidance and we shouldn’t let our liberal desire for empathy to get in the way of stopping these thugs” mandatory minimums= joe Biden, “super predators” = Hillary Clinton. “First step act”- to release non violent offenders = trump.. the dems use the black vote as a virtue signal in rough times and forget the black community the mother f’ing second they get the power they want... From AOCs & Hillary Clinton’s fake southern accent to Biden’s “you ain’t black” statement.. JC please wake up..