Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington

"There are two systems of justice in the United States. There's a white system and there's a Black system." Jacob Blake's father called out systemic racism during the March on Washington.

08/28/2020 9:59 PM

154 comments

  • Blanca P.
    4 hours

    You are wrong . You people must respect the police and the law

  • Tony P.
    8 hours

    Trump is a racist white old man.... and a liar too... LOL... this is comical and his supporters are losers...

  • Muhammad A.
    11 hours

    No Justice, No Peace (Y)

  • Lenin F.
    15 hours

    all you have to do to stop this is obey the law like everybody else

  • Lenin F.
    15 hours

    Shut-up you idiot

  • Beth B.
    18 hours

    People like this just need to get a Life and stop the pity party. Educate themselves about the True Slave Traders that Robbed the Weaker Tribes; THEIR OWN RACE, and sold them on the markets. Always wanting more Funding, with the apptitude::: The World Owes me a Living.

  • Anthony R.
    a day

    No their is a democratic system and a republican system...the blacks is just pawns to use by the democrats

  • Liseyas S.
    a day

    A human dignity is above all. Respect to be respected if not you will face a challenge. Enough is enough!

  • Arryan B.
    a day

    If you work en act normal you can reach whatever you want.

  • Jaysen J.
    a day

    You taught them well.

  • Jaysen J.
    a day

    Shoulda got him some teeth.

  • Mike G.
    a day

    Wait a second. Didn’t his son rape that woman and steel a thousand dollars from his kids momma? And we listening the the man that made this “man” for advice. Bahaa. Quite possible we found the problem. Haha

  • Cynthia N.
    a day

    I notice all the stupid racist disrespectful comments are coming from “men”— a pattern in this country of inequality and racism in this God forsaken country!

  • Stephen L.
    a day

    Black brown white we all have died

  • Ryan B.
    a day

    This dude and his son is a joke his daddy looks like he just came back in the dudes life trying to get a settlement check

  • Peter K.
    a day

    Better vote Trump ,hé hate illuminatie and rothschilds ,Amerika is stronger as one force ,al colours are together 1 kingdom ,we are all the same and all brothers and sisters let us be one againe thats magic no matter what background we have show that we are humans with 🧠💪💪🏽💪🏿

  • Tina G.
    a day

    Racism will never end, because the ones screaming racism are the the biggest racist !

  • Glenn F.
    a day

    Might be better if you raised a better son like one with a job and the responsibility of being a father

  • Martin R.
    2 days

    Go home

  • William H.
    2 days

    Joe Biden literally created the system in place as we know it today. He said “those people are beyond the pale- thousands of kids without morals or guidance and we shouldn’t let our liberal desire for empathy to get in the way of stopping these thugs” mandatory minimums= joe Biden, “super predators” = Hillary Clinton. “First step act”- to release non violent offenders = trump.. the dems use the black vote as a virtue signal in rough times and forget the black community the mother f’ing second they get the power they want... From AOCs & Hillary Clinton’s fake southern accent to Biden’s “you ain’t black” statement.. JC please wake up..

