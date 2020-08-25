back
Jacob Blake's mom calls for healing
"Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts. We need healing." Jacob Blake's mother speaks out as he fights to survive after being shot 7 times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
08/25/2020 11:46 PM
Santhosh K.a day
Great words from an intelligent human being.let us pray for existence of peace and love.
Estela B.3 days
Amén 🙏🙏Amén
Diane H.3 days
So we are supporting the death of a sexual predator 🤦🏼♀️
林富察3 days
這種國家 不能去 去了隨時會送命
Emma R.4 days
This is a beautiful speech. She used her moment of despair to speak to our Nation. May the Lord bless her!
Monica B.4 days
I'm sorry that your son had a history with the police that damaged his character as to his ,wheater he could be trusted not to reach for a gun as he chose to not stop and comply with the officers. I see too many not complying that makes the situation escalate to dire circumstances. My own son was throw to the ground with 6 police officers kneeing him in every joint of his body including the neck , all for not stopping as he approached them with both hands together so they would arrest him and not the mother of his children , because she fought another girl who assaulted her at a concert. My nephew was tased in the back of his head because he didnt stop moving backward with his finger interlocked on his head. When they told him to stop. And my brother was beaten under his car because he gave chase to the cops because he was driving with no license. All 3 incidents was because of not complying. One might say to comply really means not to die. Thank you for your words as we all need to examine our hearts and come together to better ourselves and our children's world. May you be comforted thru this time and I pray your son to heal also.
Kim W.4 days
Such strength.
Terry E.4 days
The rioters are just a bunch of criminals using the death of people as an excuse to commit crimes. They are not protesters they are rioters that's why they riot at night because their deeds are evil.
Jackie J.4 days
You are just trying to judo your hate. You are trying to convince yourself not me. I don’t have hate inside me. I do try and practice compassion.
William L.4 days
I am in aw of this woman. To think in one of the darkest moments and days in her life, she could go inside herself and find these words to inspire and unite us. This woman defines spirituality for me. She is the example I would hope to follow everyday. She certainly does not walk alone! 💖
Andrew C.5 days
Should’ve risen a better man, he was a criminal, a sex offender, and raped a 14yr old girl. Maybe if he didn’t resist arrest, he’d only be behind bars, and not 6ft under 🤷🏼♂️
Elizabeth H.5 days
🙏🙏🙏
Jose S.5 days
Lovely mother you have wisdom from our God creator,you are beautiful inside and out thanks.
E.M. P.5 days
There are comments over and over on this post saying “if he just were to comply...” well that’s BS. I’ve seen white individuals comply and they don’t get shot. I’ve seen Black individuals comply and they end up dead practically every single time. One prime example -of way too many- George Floyd- he complied but had a knee put to his neck and died from it. Even when Black individuals comply they are piled upon and arraigned with such excessive force that it kills them. Other examples- Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor (who was literally sleeping in her bed), Isaac Woodard, Ariana Jefferson, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Michelle Cusseaux, Freddie Gray... I could go on and on with this list. Google it - literally google “examples of police brutality on Black individuals in the US” and you will find the information there. But maybe you don’t want to know. Maybe you don’t want to face the truth about our nations police force and the inherent racism built within it and within all of us. We need to face it. Google why the police was even created in the first place (“The first police forces were overwhelmingly white, male and more focused on responding to disorder than crime.” “Policing in southern slave-holding states had roots in slave patrols, squadrons made up of white volunteers empowered to use vigilante tactics to enforce laws related to slavery.” The Conversation; The Racist Roots of American Policing) This is where and how the police force began. (Unless you want to get into how we got onto this land and stole it from those who lived here before us... 💔) To protect and control “property” and property. We need to understand our history in order to change it and in order to not make the same mistakes over and over again. It’s in our dna. And we are repeating it without even realizing why. We need to consciously change it- or it will be changed for us. This should never have happened to Jacob. I am so, so sorry. His life mattered.er
Fran M.5 days
I pray she reaches all those who are tarring our cities apart stop this rioting n murdering
Sylvia W.5 days
I’m sorry your son did not listen to his parents and took the advice of the wrong people
Gary D.5 days
Praying wont do a thing
Allan R.5 days
Donald Trump would be well advised to listen to these words of wisdom.
MariaLinda B.5 days
Peace to you!
Nadia S.5 days
Why u people all are so fk dumb? He is a criminal a fk rapist. He had a gun in the car. What u want the police to do??? Wait to see if he doesn't shoot them?? He is a criminal