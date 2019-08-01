Jason Momoa Shows Support for Mauna Kea Protesters

Jason Momoa was there with his fellow Native Hawaiians to protest the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Kea — a mountain they consider sacred.
Irma M.09/02/2019 03:08
They need to find other place
Doris G.08/31/2019 20:30
Quieren destruir todo
Gaby L.08/31/2019 17:47
I LOVE THEM : Dwayne The Rock Johnson and JASON MOMOA and to all the people who defend their territory
Rahul S.08/31/2019 10:17
Well done
Sarah H.08/31/2019 02:32
Why are we turning our backs on the the indigenous people who are truly our world history? What is happening in Brazil is a horror that cannot easily be remedied. Our hearts are heavy.
Muhammad T.08/30/2019 17:10
U should go To kashmir see how peoples civilian are dying there because of indain army
Ruslan B.08/30/2019 15:46
This is sooooooo so so soooo stupid...
Daniel W.08/30/2019 08:28
ja to tak tylko zostawiam
Sandra C.08/30/2019 06:21
Frt
Yazidul F.08/30/2019 02:40
Its a telescope not a nuclear plant, duh!
Johann G.08/30/2019 00:47
Mejor salvemos al mundo, sembremos árboles, hagamos cualquier cosa que sea útil.
Franco R.08/29/2019 22:19
Why he is so stupid
Marco T.08/29/2019 17:52
Science is Sacred.
Ian M.08/29/2019 15:40
Just because you say something is sacred doesn't mean that it is sacred. Similar to how democrats call everything racist.
Jov A.08/29/2019 11:33
Mahalo Jason!
Pa N.08/29/2019 10:57
Bless jason, preserving nature
Adino08/29/2019 05:20
Stupid Scientist, the answer to the origin of the universe is already there in the good book! So what's gonna happen when these scientist discover the answer to the origin of the universe? They are going to help the Government's army to start another war as usual.
Rosli B.08/29/2019 01:54
Where is rock?
Goran Z.08/29/2019 00:32
Why the origins of the universe...how about you look infront of ur noses for once...u are destroying everything in ur own small planet....no one believes u anymore...
Prince E.08/29/2019 00:26
The Great "Khal Drogo" Father of Dragons