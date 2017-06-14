Jeff Sessions needed a little help in front of Kamala Harris.

Here are the facts: Kamala Harris persisted. Jeff Sessions got "nervous". Chairman Senator Richard Burr had to intervene.
Don B.06/18/2017 14:37
If your gonna growl it looks crazy to growl after a bone with no meat..at least wait till there's meat on the bone
Elizabeth W.06/16/2017 14:19
Horrible woman. Rude, condescending and combative. What a disgusting display from a so called senator! I watched this live and was and still am appalled at the lack of respect or decency shown to A.G. Sessions.
Lupe R.06/16/2017 02:04
"RUSH THIS FAST, YOU MAKE ME NERVEROUS" 🤣😂
Sully D.06/16/2017 00:37
HARRIS SLEPT HER WAY UP... Harris got her start in 1994 by having an affair with slimy Willie Brown, who was serving as the California Assembly Speaker and then became the mayor of San Francisco. Brown was 60 years old and Harris was 29 when their affair began. Harris was so brazen that she came out publicly as his date at his 60th birthday party, despite his wife of 36 years being in attendance.
Jared O.06/16/2017 00:16
Really big show, for you really gullible sheep. Yawn.......
Orlando S.06/15/2017 23:59
Need more democrats to have cajoles like her
Austin B.06/15/2017 21:08
Hey Democrats! Ur most loyal base just made the Attorney General who is named after two, not one but 2 confederate generals nervous
Steve W.06/15/2017 21:02
"If you don't answer the question young man, we're going to have to gag you". "What question? " "Gag him!"
Chris S.06/15/2017 20:42
How is it if I refused to answer a Judge/Congressmans question without an actual legal precedence I would be held in contempt yet they just accept his fake excuse and keep going?!?!?!?!?!
Chris S.06/15/2017 20:40
If he is too slow to keep up with a consistent line of questioning from a congresswoman then he is clearly not qualified to be the Attorney General for the United States.
Hugh M.06/15/2017 18:56
Amen and amen to that
Doug P.06/15/2017 17:06
Very proud of Senator Harris
Terry K.06/15/2017 12:32
The only people who get nervous are people who are lying or they are going to lie that's when the nervousness comes in
Isidro S.06/15/2017 07:41
Trumps cabnit all have memory problems since all of them said same thing . on how they can't remember anything happening lol
Dee P.06/15/2017 07:34
WOW! KAMALA HARRIS IS A TOTAL PIECE OF SH*T! SOMEBODY OUGHT TO DRILL HER! SHE IS A SPECAIL KIND OF STUPID! I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE SO MANY IDIOT DNC CONGRESSMEN AND WOMEN! IT WILL ALL COME DOWN ON HER SOME DAY AND BY THEN IT MIGHT BE TOO LATE!
Jack L.06/15/2017 04:15
Lier
Thomas L.06/15/2017 03:57
I VOTED FOR KAMALA FOR YEARS! U Fuckin Go Girl!!!
James S.06/15/2017 03:52
She was grilling his lying rascit cracker devel ass!
Antonette D.06/15/2017 03:08
LOCK HIM UP
Aishia R.06/15/2017 02:37
She is awesome, tough, no nonsense! I want the truth!!! Yes girl, make em nervous!