Jen Psaki on the Trump administration

"We don't spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here." Or do you?...

02/03/2021 11:58 PM
6 comments

  • Mark F.
    18 minutes

    It's harm not to mention him after the mess he left behind him.

  • Gene S.
    18 minutes

    Trump Who?

  • Julie F.
    18 minutes

    Great to see Integrity, decency, class and public service return to the white house!

  • William G.
    21 minutes

    🤔

  • Troy E.
    23 minutes

    To move on one has to fix the damage that was left behind. Don't cry Trumpanzees. The moral compass bar was set very low.

  • Lourdes P.
    27 minutes

    🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

