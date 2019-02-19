Joe Biden is One Weird Dude

Love him or hate him, we can all agree that Joe Biden can be kind of a weirdo.
159 comments
Car H.04/20/2019 12:17
Trump v. Biden would be the funniest election ever. Imagine the debates; totally unpresidential, unprofessional, hilariously quotable, laugh-out-loud riot, and probably end up wrestling around on the floor.
Larry P.04/15/2019 20:04
Haaaa ha hah what a guy! What a card! What a psychopath! Ha! Ha! ha!
Nelson S.04/15/2019 13:23
Oh is this an attempt to water down his criminal pedophelic groping? Not working, we’ve seen those scared little girls that look like they feel trapped. Run those clips so that more people wake up to this creep.
Scott C.04/15/2019 11:45
Sick old man
Mark L.04/14/2019 16:29
Creep. Pedo. Biden
Phil W.04/14/2019 15:20
Baker act him for the protection of the public🦷he is a menace to society.
Qusai M.04/13/2019 12:53
Because he’s a pedophile
Randy T.04/12/2019 19:56
He is the definition of creeper. !!!!!!! Trump 2020. !!!!!!!!!!
Mike L.04/12/2019 15:58
Did he say your a good little girl?
Eric M.04/12/2019 06:39
Oh my God......what a creep
Nancy D.04/12/2019 04:15
He is a no joe with no ideas
Larry M.04/12/2019 02:41
Old pervert
Tom P.04/12/2019 00:21
Under suspicion
Dylan M.04/11/2019 13:31
Stephanie Safko
Jeff J.04/11/2019 06:40
Hmmm? So “weird” is what Libs are calling it now? OK then.
Joshua P.04/11/2019 04:18
Bush and Joe. Cut in the same cloth
Ariel E.04/09/2019 10:55
Super creepy and worrisome...
Tony R.04/09/2019 02:34
❤️
Jodi O.04/08/2019 17:29
Perv
Jodi O.04/08/2019 17:29
Hate him