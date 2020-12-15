back

Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed." It's official. The Electoral College vote has reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. This was his address to the nation.

12/15/2020 2:53 AMupdated: 12/15/2020 2:55 AM
9 comments

  • Melvin N.
    11 minutes

    good luck to america global reset coming.

  • Volttan N.
    14 minutes

    Joe all the way!! Boo to trump. 😂😂 jk Idgaf

  • Georgia S.
    14 minutes

    Shut up !

  • Tom L.
    15 minutes

    Look at those eyes, very dim and nobody home behind them.

  • Sonia C.
    17 minutes

    Sleepy Joe stay in your basement.

  • Margaret S.
    17 minutes

    No u stole the election

  • Mike N.
    19 minutes

    shut the fk up joe

  • Ty P.
    19 minutes

    🖕

  • Mona W.
    20 minutes

    Pos

