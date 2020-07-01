back

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump on coronavirus

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump on the coronavirus crisis.

07/01/2020 3:20 PMupdated: 07/01/2020 3:22 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:13

    Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump on coronavirus

  2. 2:11

    Dr. Fauci: Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

  3. 7:24

    Coronavirus: New York vs. Texas

  4. 3:13

    Who was Qassem Soleimani?

  5. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  6. 12:53

    Black Lives Matter in France: Assa Traoré's fight

18 comments

  • Francis M.
    21 minutes

    😮🇺🇸

  • Jeanne l.
    24 minutes

    a méditer

  • Valerie F.
    26 minutes

    MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA

  • Evonne T.
    33 minutes

    Yea you know cuz Biden doesn’t support pedophile clintons and that makes him better ... told you to your face that he don’t care about anyone.. how long he been running in politics now??? At least trump called all the crooks out but of course everyone here is swallowing what they want to know... let’s see after November... btw Biden was indicted back in February along with Obama, Hillary, a lot of them.. 😂😂😂 god sheep are so gullible.. scared of a wolf but Is eaten by the Shepard they trust the most😅😅😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️

  • Douglas M.
    33 minutes

    Two men, both dodged the draft, both love grabbing females ( As a male I understand their feelings but is that what a leader should do?), both courting dementia - put a capable person in charge, America we need your leadership especially now!

  • John T.
    34 minutes

    The United States announced more than 48,000 new coronavirus infections yesterday, another daily record and an increase of 80 percent in the past two weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned the Senate that the number could soon reach 100,000 a day if the country does not act quickly.

  • Dominiquez C.
    37 minutes

    Problem this takes everything as a joke........ Oh! Forgat, he's a joker 🃏

  • Jerry G.
    38 minutes

    Trump=delay, deny, deceives and destroy! It's in his genes!

  • Mai Q.
    40 minutes

    I see fake on your face, Biden,

  • Lois T.
    an hour

    Trumps a stupid reckless lying no good human being period. He has no empathy for the dead and doesn’t care that this virus is starting to increase again. Vote his sorry butt out!

  • Pattie W.
    an hour

    Like trump ripped everything down that President Obama did! 😡

  • Mohammad A.
    an hour

    Worst president of America i have ever seen, he don't even know how to talk in public, how this insane guy can run a country, its a joke on American's people also

  • John C.
    an hour

    Everything that comes outta trumps mouth is 'the best the greatest n amazingly super 😂 his heads on cloud 9

  • Farid F.
    an hour

    Omg Trump...😂

  • Debbie S.
    an hour

    "GO JOE,VOTE BLUE "!!!

  • Sara G.
    an hour

    Trump is the worst President, ever!

  • Lia v.
    an hour

    Biden, SHUT TF UP! Go grab your wife, or some other Democrate cow.

  • Sarita L.
    an hour

    Trump is a joke