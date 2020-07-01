Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump on coronavirus
Dr. Fauci: Covid-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day
Coronavirus: New York vs. Texas
Who was Qassem Soleimani?
The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Black Lives Matter in France: Assa Traoré's fight
😮🇺🇸
a méditer
MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA
Yea you know cuz Biden doesn’t support pedophile clintons and that makes him better ... told you to your face that he don’t care about anyone.. how long he been running in politics now??? At least trump called all the crooks out but of course everyone here is swallowing what they want to know... let’s see after November... btw Biden was indicted back in February along with Obama, Hillary, a lot of them.. 😂😂😂 god sheep are so gullible.. scared of a wolf but Is eaten by the Shepard they trust the most😅😅😂😂🤷🏽♀️
Two men, both dodged the draft, both love grabbing females ( As a male I understand their feelings but is that what a leader should do?), both courting dementia - put a capable person in charge, America we need your leadership especially now!
The United States announced more than 48,000 new coronavirus infections yesterday, another daily record and an increase of 80 percent in the past two weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned the Senate that the number could soon reach 100,000 a day if the country does not act quickly.
Problem this takes everything as a joke........ Oh! Forgat, he's a joker 🃏
Trump=delay, deny, deceives and destroy! It's in his genes!
I see fake on your face, Biden,
Trumps a stupid reckless lying no good human being period. He has no empathy for the dead and doesn’t care that this virus is starting to increase again. Vote his sorry butt out!
Like trump ripped everything down that President Obama did! 😡
Worst president of America i have ever seen, he don't even know how to talk in public, how this insane guy can run a country, its a joke on American's people also
Everything that comes outta trumps mouth is 'the best the greatest n amazingly super 😂 his heads on cloud 9
Omg Trump...😂
"GO JOE,VOTE BLUE "!!!
Trump is the worst President, ever!
Biden, SHUT TF UP! Go grab your wife, or some other Democrate cow.
Trump is a joke
18 comments
Francis M.21 minutes
😮🇺🇸
Jeanne l.24 minutes
a méditer
Valerie F.26 minutes
MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA
Evonne T.33 minutes
Yea you know cuz Biden doesn’t support pedophile clintons and that makes him better ... told you to your face that he don’t care about anyone.. how long he been running in politics now??? At least trump called all the crooks out but of course everyone here is swallowing what they want to know... let’s see after November... btw Biden was indicted back in February along with Obama, Hillary, a lot of them.. 😂😂😂 god sheep are so gullible.. scared of a wolf but Is eaten by the Shepard they trust the most😅😅😂😂🤷🏽♀️
Douglas M.33 minutes
Two men, both dodged the draft, both love grabbing females ( As a male I understand their feelings but is that what a leader should do?), both courting dementia - put a capable person in charge, America we need your leadership especially now!
John T.34 minutes
The United States announced more than 48,000 new coronavirus infections yesterday, another daily record and an increase of 80 percent in the past two weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned the Senate that the number could soon reach 100,000 a day if the country does not act quickly.
Dominiquez C.37 minutes
Problem this takes everything as a joke........ Oh! Forgat, he's a joker 🃏
Jerry G.38 minutes
Trump=delay, deny, deceives and destroy! It's in his genes!
Mai Q.40 minutes
I see fake on your face, Biden,
Lois T.an hour
Trumps a stupid reckless lying no good human being period. He has no empathy for the dead and doesn’t care that this virus is starting to increase again. Vote his sorry butt out!
Pattie W.an hour
Like trump ripped everything down that President Obama did! 😡
Mohammad A.an hour
Worst president of America i have ever seen, he don't even know how to talk in public, how this insane guy can run a country, its a joke on American's people also
John C.an hour
Everything that comes outta trumps mouth is 'the best the greatest n amazingly super 😂 his heads on cloud 9
Farid F.an hour
Omg Trump...😂
Debbie S.an hour
"GO JOE,VOTE BLUE "!!!
Sara G.an hour
Trump is the worst President, ever!
Lia v.an hour
Biden, SHUT TF UP! Go grab your wife, or some other Democrate cow.
Sarita L.an hour
Trump is a joke