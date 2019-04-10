back

John Kerry Defends His Credentials — and AOC

"Are you serious?” John Kerry’s response to this GOP congressman who accused him of pushing pseudoscience on climate change.

04/10/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:17 PM
9 comments

  • Karen .
    04/10/2019 20:31

    Did geology stop? How did this idiot pass middle school let alone MIT?

  • Rita L.
    04/10/2019 20:31

    I feel like every time the republicans get into a "serious" debate about whatever subject; instead of coming up woth reasonable or even stupid ideas the seem to only focus on trying to bully and make stupid remarks about the person that has a point to make.

  • Beth T.
    04/10/2019 20:27

    Oh my dear God. What a moronic line of questioning.

  • Joe H.
    04/10/2019 20:24

    BOOM!!! Kerry shot you down Massie...........

  • Jeanie T.
    04/10/2019 20:23

    Boom

  • Jeri S.
    04/10/2019 20:20

    I enjoyed watching his face get red

  • Randy H.
    04/10/2019 20:13

    The problem with Massie is, like most stupid people, he has no idea how stupid he is.

  • Mary O.
    04/10/2019 20:09

    yes indeed!! stop all the wasted time with the pompous politicking which accomplishes absolutely NOTHING!!!!

  • Joe G.
    04/10/2019 20:03

    Love it