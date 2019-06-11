Jon Stewart Pleads Congress to Aid 9/11 First Responders
"Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders — and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress." Listen to Jon Stewart's emotional plea to Congress — begging them to reauthorize funding for 9/11 first responders. 👇
Jon Stewart Fighting for the Rights of First Responders
Jon Stewart returned to television just as he left his cult like audience: sitting behind a desk, eagerly clicking his pen as he prudently made an argument and demanded justice. It could’ve easily been a monologue aired on a favorite episode of “The Daily Show.” Pretty close. But instead of Comedy Central, Stewart appeared on our screens through C-SPAN. In its place of hilarity, he implanted desolation; his one-liners now wounding our hearts rather than our funny bone. He’s still furious as ever, but he’s moved from the peanut gallery into the front of the 9/11 recovery conversation.
Jon Stewart is an American comedian, writer, producer, director, activist, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015. Jon Stewart blasted members of congress for failing to permanently fund healthcare programs for 9/11 first responders and for not even showing up to the hearing.
The political comedian’s post-retirement living, his appearance in center view of Congress may have been unexpected but not utterly predictable. Since leaving television in 2015, Stewart has pursued a passion project to secure health coverage and benefits for the surviving 9/11 first responders, many of whom have been afflicted with cancer and disease in the almost a score after breathing in the toxic fumes of the wreckage. The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which supplies first responders with healthcare, is set to terminate next year. It should be a stain on all of us that these heroes could die without the help or care that they need.
Stewart knows this. But he knows who shares the load of the blame, too.
60 comments
Larry O.06/19/2019 18:59
The government screw them, AND!!! all the casualties of a planned attack on 9/11 by corporate greed, NOT by other country...."wake up".
Nick V.06/19/2019 16:58
And some of y’all want the government to control you’re health care 🤦🏽♂️ they don’t care about us,they can’t even care for a few American heroes
Bruce F.06/18/2019 16:52
What is Debbie Harry doing there??
Glen S.06/18/2019 13:37
Term limits for ALL appointed and elected officials no pay or benefits when they leave office including the SUPREME COURT JUSTICES 2 4year terms is enough
Jayson B.06/16/2019 20:23
Shameful truth..
Giovanni M.06/16/2019 16:27
These heroes they forget....but the thugs that are currently butchering unarmed brown men women and children in the middle east get glorified as if they were heroes..... Usa deserves drumpf. I hope he wins again in 2020...
Ali A.06/16/2019 13:13
💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 That is why your government has done nothing🤔
Kevin J.06/16/2019 03:14
Jon Stewart for President 2020!!!
Ali A.06/15/2019 19:59
💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 That is why your government has done nothing🤔
Mary R.06/14/2019 15:41
Jon Stewart is my hero
Karen A.06/14/2019 13:45
😭😭 And I feel shame when a christians identified themselves as Republicans first, twhen all this things are happening. They don't follow God, because their god is money
Jason B.06/14/2019 03:46
John should move to Kentucky and run against Mitch McConnell.
Mario R.06/14/2019 02:19
Well said Bravo Zulu .
Lisa B.06/14/2019 00:36
If only he'd speak so passionately about and look at so critically at..the true CAUSE of 9/11.
Scott T.06/13/2019 21:15
Well spoken mr stewart..
Dominik J.06/13/2019 03:26
Why this doesn’t have a hundred million reposts tweets whatsoever Why this doesn’t have tens of millions of comments ??! Why haven’t you seen this ??
Wyatt F.06/13/2019 03:25
All the people commenting on this saying 9/11 was a conspiracy lol...... go beat rocks!
Dominik J.06/13/2019 03:16
Your my true hero
Scott G.06/13/2019 02:09
You think congress gives AF about first responders?
Edward O.06/13/2019 01:28
It's a shame that a liar has to speak up for heroes.