Jon Stewart Speaks After 9/11 Victim Compensation Bill Passes
"We can never repay all that the 9/11 community has done for our country — but we can stop penalizing them and today is that day." This was Jon Stewart's heartfelt speech after the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill passed — extending funding for more than 70 years.
Jon Stewart Fighting for the Rights of First Responders
Jon Stewart returned to television just as he left his cult like audience: sitting behind a desk, eagerly clicking his pen as he prudently made an argument and demanded justice. It could’ve easily been a monologue aired on a favorite episode of “The Daily Show.” Pretty close. But instead of Comedy Central, Stewart appeared on our screens through C-SPAN. In its place of hilarity, he implanted desolation; his one-liners now wounding our hearts rather than our funny bone. He’s still furious as ever, but he’s moved from the peanut gallery into the front of the 9/11 recovery conversation.
Jon Stewart is an American comedian, writer, producer, director, activist, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015. Jon Stewart blasted members of congress for failing to permanently fund healthcare programs for 9/11 first responders and for not even showing up to the hearing.
The political comedian’s post-retirement living, his appearance in center view of Congress may have been unexpected but not utterly predictable. Since leaving television in 2015, Stewart has pursued a passion project to secure health coverage and benefits for the surviving 9/11 first responders, many of whom have been afflicted with cancer and disease in the almost a score after breathing in the toxic fumes of the wreckage. The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which supplies first responders with healthcare, is set to terminate next year. It should be a stain on all of us that these heroes could die without the help or care that they need.
Stewart knows this. But he knows who shares the load of the blame, too.
60 comments
Stephen S.07/31/2019 17:53
Never forgive Ironworker south tower
Ann C.07/31/2019 13:54
John thanks for speaking up for the victims and getting this bill passed. God bless you.
Victor L.07/31/2019 13:51
Good job John
Karen F.07/31/2019 03:50
Hero
John R.07/31/2019 02:30
https://www.facebook.com/1260722877/posts/10219701706074089?s=1260722877&sfns=mo
Rhiannon-and M.07/31/2019 02:06
God bless u jon stewart I always thought u were amazing and u always prove me right
Robin C.07/31/2019 01:26
Thank you for fighting for these heroic self sacrificing group of people
Mark R.07/31/2019 01:22
Jon Srewart is a hero... a genuine HERO !
Jennie H.07/31/2019 01:06
God bless you Jon Stewart for Standing up for the First responders #9/11
Nathalie D.07/31/2019 00:49
Thanks john. God bless you all. À 9/11/01 survivor.
Michael A.07/31/2019 00:28
