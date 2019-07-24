Jon Stewart Speaks After 9/11 Victim Compensation Bill Passes

Jon Stewart Fighting for the Rights of First Responders

Jon Stewart returned to television just as he left his cult like audience: sitting behind a desk, eagerly clicking his pen as he prudently made an argument and demanded justice. It could’ve easily been a monologue aired on a favorite episode of “The Daily Show.” Pretty close. But instead of Comedy Central, Stewart appeared on our screens through C-SPAN. In its place of hilarity, he implanted desolation; his one-liners now wounding our hearts rather than our funny bone. He’s still furious as ever, but he’s moved from the peanut gallery into the front of the 9/11 recovery conversation.

Jon Stewart is an American comedian, writer, producer, director, activist, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015. Jon Stewart blasted members of congress for failing to permanently fund healthcare programs for 9/11 first responders and for not even showing up to the hearing.

The political comedian’s post-retirement living, his appearance in center view of Congress may have been unexpected but not utterly predictable. Since leaving television in 2015, Stewart has pursued a passion project to secure health coverage and benefits for the surviving 9/11 first responders, many of whom have been afflicted with cancer and disease in the almost a score after breathing in the toxic fumes of the wreckage. The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which supplies first responders with healthcare, is set to terminate next year. It should be a stain on all of us that these heroes could die without the help or care that they need.

Stewart knows this. But he knows who shares the load of the blame, too.

Brut.