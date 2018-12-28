back

Journalists Who Lost Their Lives In 2018

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi captured international headlines — capping a horrifying year that saw over 50 journalists killed.

12/28/2018 5:39 PM
  • 64.5k
  • 14

13 comments

  • Fatuma H.
    12/30/2018 11:15

    RIP my lord will reward u his heaven and he will send Royal family to heal

  • Diallo M.
    12/29/2018 22:39

    Rip to thé world changing journalists!

  • George L.
    12/29/2018 06:29

    RIP to the world-changing Journalists!

  • Eddrena T.
    12/29/2018 04:52

    It's sad. https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzRG8lA3v0sg%26feature%3Dshare%26fbclid%3DIwAR1k14DAt7t8QT3Xh64U9t41ZoGkNGadWFUhNHhjgJYg6vmAUwKjAVcqngw&h=AT3hAys8eFFQTUQ-PPudwN1mdjFHCS2bZgQqcC9Rl0Lgg8l_uJYTfnjo9eHz29VaVATdmYM9znsal-o5NHc6NpBGRZhgz6uQqvjaGkwHtDcAtbuAWw-G3MziJY54DwwWaWM5OuHBULn9eqgCO7Bh2BjIsY5lN9Ph-_NZIYQp90EgbgVBTA

  • Peter P.
    12/29/2018 04:37

    Shame!

  • Khalil M.
    12/29/2018 01:10

    He betrayed Saudi Arabia

  • Brut
    12/28/2018 21:35

    Earlier this week, a Tunisian journalist lit himself on fire to protest the economic conditions in his home country.

  • KJ S.
    12/28/2018 21:34

    smh...

  • عمر ف.
    12/28/2018 20:32

    this is just a big and well played conspiracy made by qatar and the pigs of the muslim brotherhood cause they hate saudi .

  • Christopher J.
    12/28/2018 19:57

    coincidence gas is now about 1.80?

  • Richard E.
    12/28/2018 19:33

    wheres the body . i think they re trying to hide the extream torture he was given before the murder and chopping up his body.. I hope Trump tell his friends to give back his body.

  • Mhar V.
    12/28/2018 18:50

    You dont brut what is Ressa of rappler case is,,,,so dont ever mix her in that kind of what are you telling human rights violation,,,it is a tax evasion case,,,,and her company,,,,so dont mix it,,,,wala kang alam sa bansa at kaso nya,,,,magbasa ka,,,,pinapatunayan mi lang na bias ka eh,,,,search deeper,,,,

  • Zahoor A.
    12/28/2018 18:46

    saudi,israel and US allience.