Judge Esther Salas speaks out after attack
Federal judge Esther Salas, whose son was slain and husband gravely wounded by a self-described "anti-feminist," has spoken out for the first time. She calls for greater protection of judges' privacy.
08/04/2020 6:30 PM
11 comments
Jill R.6 minutes
So sad. I am so sorry.
Michael T.11 minutes
I cant explain how deeply i feel your loss. Keep strong!! Warm regards from Berlin
Helen R.22 minutes
I'm so sorry for her. My heart hurts for her and her only son, Daniel. Her husband is recovering from his injuries and the lost of his son. No one ever recovers from a loss of a child. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to her and her family.
Richard B.23 minutes
He was not a madman! What he did was methodical and calculating evil. I've seen mad people; they can't walk and chew bubblegum at the same time.
Beth G.33 minutes
The problem is any high profile judge with a cell phone is probably already tracked by organized crime. She is right-it is too easy for anyone to be tracked. 😢
Beverly M.40 minutes
So sad. My heart grieves with you Maam. No parent should have to go through this horror.
William M.42 minutes
Sorry for your loss. Transparency is important. With so many corrupt judges, I would not seek to increase their ability to abuse the public by shrouding them in greater secrecy.
Dean N.43 minutes
You are a very strong woman and I hope you get to judge those that caused this pain to you and many families
Debbie H.an hour
You poor woman I am so so sorry for what you have gone through.My heart goes out to you and your family.I sincerely hope that measures are now put in to place to protect families just like yours in your situation ❤️❤️❤️😞😞
Marriage A.an hour
Connie W.an hour
Incredibly heartbreaking. Poor momma 💔