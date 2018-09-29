back
Judge Kavanaugh's job "interview"
Judge Kavanaugh's behavior would seem a little more strange in a standard job interview. Here's proof. 🙄
09/29/2018 9:01 PM
39 comments
Brittany C.10/06/2018 23:48
😂
Tim B.10/03/2018 15:02
Tracy Banks-Campbell
Guillaume D.10/03/2018 14:15
Why is he so angry?
Timothy D.10/03/2018 04:44
How many job interviewers accuse you of sexual assault?
Pearl P.10/02/2018 21:07
THIS is very informative. I watched the real thing. I now gather that the left/radical Dems have no class, empathy, civility, honesty, or true values. There are a lot of them as well. Was this suppose to be funny?
Lisa G.10/02/2018 03:16
The majority of attacks on Kav is in response to the immediate condemnation of Dr Ford b4 she even testified. And she should also be treated as innocent until proven guilty. I'm in the tribe that believes ANY woman strong enough to come forward. I've been there. But I didn't attack Kavanaugh either. Until his opening statement. As a federal judge, his behavior was not consistent with his knowledge of how these things work. Above all people, he should have trust in the judicial system. He (& Repub senators) made this very bipartisan. ALL the Democrats & Dr Ford wanted an FBI investigation, he & Republicans DID NOT. I'd expect that from this Republican Senate. Not from him. That's NOT how an innocent person acts.
James P.10/01/2018 23:06
Idiots
Billie B.10/01/2018 20:44
Thanks for the laugh today. Well done.
Travers M.10/01/2018 01:24
That was his job interview and he yelled And cried
Jorge C.10/01/2018 00:41
o
David S.09/30/2018 23:09
This country does not follow the guilty until proven innocent law, it is innocent until proven guilty, from the comments on social media, they have this man labeled and dragging through the mud, this isn't funny at all, totally tasteless and disgusting.
Retha D.09/30/2018 22:14
I've never been interviewed by someone that's accused me of a felony. I think I might be a little hot.
Danny M.09/30/2018 21:38
Not funny.
Josephine M.09/30/2018 19:51
This was not an interview, it was a Character-Assanation.😛🤮🤧😱!!!! It was planned a long time ago. Feinstein and Clintons set this all up to keep him from getting in the Supreme Court. !!!!!!!
Mike I.09/30/2018 18:13
Not a job interview, how stupid!!
Carol E.09/30/2018 17:33
This man was fighting for his life against lies from the dirty democrats!!! You can bet your little booties I wouldn’t have been this calm. Time to fight back republicans!!!!!!
Ruth A.09/30/2018 16:52
😂😂😂😂😂
Bo B.09/30/2018 16:39
Of course he was mad. He’s been falsely accused of rape in front of the entire nation. Wouldn’t you be upset?
Christine S.09/30/2018 15:59
I swear he had vodka in that shot glass
Kevin M.09/30/2018 15:19
He has worked his whole life towards this and in the 11 th hour the Dems throw this bomb, a he said she said that he can’t defend a charge from 36 years old, maybe 35 years. The allegation is made no year, no month, no day, no address, no idea who was there except the judge! And you wonder why he’s upset! If he had shown no emotion you would then say there’s something wrong with him! A no win in your mind. Get away from the emotion and read the transcript, her answers are going to make you say What?