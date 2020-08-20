back
Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination
"This virus, it has no eyes — and yet, it knows exactly how we see each other, and how we treat each other." Kamala Harris, accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president, passed on an important message about equality.
08/20/2020 11:59 AM
Daniel D.14 minutes
💩💩
Dave W.16 minutes
Yes get your eyes done no indian will vote you... you will get what ask for pro Pakistani 💩
Peter I.16 minutes
Pot head speaking out of her behind!!!!!
Josh R.18 minutes
It’s funny how even the Democratic Party is still being hateful to the people to.
Ralph D.27 minutes
THE RACIST BIRTHERISM CONSPIRACY THEORY Privileged White Superiority Inequality in Self-delusional Self-destructive Denial of Systemic Institutional Racial Oppression while Enabling Trump's Reelection Reopening campaign to retain Political White Power for the Republican Party's Racist Base of Hate. Trump's Reality TV Celebrity popularity was based on accusing the 1st two term black president was a Muslim Terrorist without a birth certificate.
Al A.29 minutes
Trump2020!!!!
Mike N.39 minutes
Another liar!
Nora L.an hour
Ugh!🤮