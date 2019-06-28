Kamala Harris Calls Out Chatty Democrats During Debate
"Hey guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight — they want to know how we are going to put food on their table." Sen. Kamala Harris did the impossible at Thursday's Democrat debate — she got everyone on the stage to zip it. 🔥
Clean Up Time
“America does not want to witness a food fight,” the California senator said. “They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.” On a night that included the two Democratic front-runners ― Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ― it was Harris who steadily coordinated the debate stage time and time again with clear and measured answers, direct and pointed shots, and lucid and tremendously personal examples. “As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris said, cutting in during a discussion of racial justice.
The moment felt historic: A leading candidate for president ― who is the second black woman ever elected to the Senate ― went after an elder statesman for his positions on civil rights and criminal justice that affected her personally. Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, has pointed to his record in the administration and his more recent views on issues of race, but Harris made clear that there was more work to be done. From the beginning, Harris did what she could to keep the debate and her own responses focused. Early in the evening, Harris rejected the NBC/Telemundo moderators’ question about whether Democrats had a responsibility to explain how they would pay for their various ambitious proposals. “Where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1% and the biggest corporations in this country?” she asked in reply.
Kamala Devi Harris is an American lawyer and politician who has served as the junior United States Senator from California since 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, she previously served as the 32nd Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017, and as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. On January 21, 2019, she officially announced her campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 United States presidential election.
79 comments
Claire T.10/26/2019 13:50
A fkn know it all.....hoe dare you insult A Sitting President....and many people own stock.....as far as jobs you do nothing for us people...
Claire T.10/26/2019 13:49
This is why Women do not belong in Politics...
Barb L.07/03/2019 12:30
Will KH ever realize that Joe Biden never agreed with the two racist senators and was simply explaining how politicians may not agree with each others beliefs but can still manage to work together for the good of the country. She and her colleagues love to skew the facts.
Salazaer F.07/01/2019 01:55
Yaaaaas qween!
Carol K.07/01/2019 01:44
Get your facts checked Kamala. I can't afford to buy stock either, however it is very important to have people in the stock market, the world has to go around, which of course is more important than your lies. Just the thought of you being the President of the U.S.A gives me chills down my spine.
Darren R.06/30/2019 14:46
Hey kamila has anyone ever told u ur quite a hot rexy woman
John H.06/29/2019 20:24
Total rehearsed line. Let’s see how she does against the crazy Train Trump.
Joe B.06/29/2019 17:19
LOOKS LIKE A ZOO !!
Melvin R.06/29/2019 16:25
I like Kamala Harris
Hal B.06/29/2019 13:43
If they do not find a voice soon... Chuck Todd may have break out this encore buster’s favorite to play the next debate out : Bernie, Biden, and the crew exit stage left...belting out in unison: ”All your seasick sailors, they’re all rowing home...All your reindeer armies, are all going home, my campaign manager who just walked out the door has taken all of the donations to Kuala Lumpur.. https://www.google.com/search?q=grateful+dead+it%27s+all+over+now+baby+blue&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
Leia W.06/29/2019 10:10
Only a black can command such respect!
William C.06/29/2019 01:55
Kamala Harris is a disgrace - Biden loyally supported the first African American President for 8 solid years and for her to pull the self absorbed race card on him was beyond disrespectful- and patently untrue!
Dave G.06/29/2019 01:40
Stop working at McDonalds,Burger King etc..that's not a career folks..LMFAO
David M.06/29/2019 01:32
There is a simple answer to all of this.This circus, these Democrats . We only have one answer and it's Trump 20/20 if I was you I wouldn't even listen to these people. It's very simple just vote for America and Americans and the United States .Not for illegals. Not for skin color ,not for free stuff .Not for open borders .Not for guns taken away. Not for higher taxes. NOT for late-term abortion or should I say murder that's the way I see it.
Dave B.06/29/2019 01:25
She sucked her way to the top
Mostafa J.06/29/2019 00:41
She ain't wrong tho.
Jon R.06/29/2019 00:30
Kamala advocated that a death row inmate and black man named Kevin Cooper, who’s racist trial by her prosecutors, be executed even though DNA evidence proved he was innocent. She fought a judges order to release nonviolent criminals early because it would reduce the slave labor prisons use. The worst part is, she's a descendant of slave owners up there trying to shame Biden with her lies.
Jon R.06/29/2019 00:25
Then started a food fight with food filled with lies.
Brian R.06/29/2019 00:10
She's an a****** like the rest of them
Jerry R.06/29/2019 00:04
👍🏼 That’s leadership!