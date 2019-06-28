Kamala Harris Calls Out Chatty Democrats During Debate

Clean Up Time

“America does not want to witness a food fight,” the California senator said. “They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.” On a night that included the two Democratic front-runners ― Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ― it was Harris who steadily coordinated the debate stage time and time again with clear and measured answers, direct and pointed shots, and lucid and tremendously personal examples. “As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris said, cutting in during a discussion of racial justice.

The moment felt historic: A leading candidate for president ― who is the second black woman ever elected to the Senate ― went after an elder statesman for his positions on civil rights and criminal justice that affected her personally. Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, has pointed to his record in the administration and his more recent views on issues of race, but Harris made clear that there was more work to be done. From the beginning, Harris did what she could to keep the debate and her own responses focused. Early in the evening, Harris rejected the NBC/Telemundo moderators’ question about whether Democrats had a responsibility to explain how they would pay for their various ambitious proposals. “Where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top 1% and the biggest corporations in this country?” she asked in reply.

Kamala Devi Harris is an American lawyer and politician who has served as the junior United States Senator from California since 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, she previously served as the 32nd Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017, and as the 27th District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. On January 21, 2019, she officially announced her campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 United States presidential election.

