Kamala Harris Calls Out Joe Biden
"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school everyday. And that little girl was me."
Sen. Kamala Harris and Former Vice President Joe Biden Clash
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was asked the next morning after the 1st first 2020 Democratic Debate whether she went too low by challenging Joe Biden over his civil rights record and past working relationships with segregationist senators. Biden, at a campaign event earlier, had cited his ability to get things done even with segregationist senators as examples of the type of “civility” in Congress that has since vanished. Numerous Democratic presidential candidates took Biden to task for the remarks, though some, including civil rights icon John Lewis, defended the 2020 frontrunner’s remarks.
Harris also blamed Biden of opposing busing, which Biden disputed. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me,” Harris said. “I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly.” Harris’ official Twitter account quickly followed up, posting a photo of the candidate as a child.
Harris followed up after Biden defended himself. “Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Biden retorted, “I did not oppose busing in America,” Biden responded as his voice grew noticeably louder. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. I have supported the Equal Rights Amendment from the beginning,” Biden said. I’m the guy that extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years, we got to the place where we got 98 out of 98 votes in the United States senate doing it. I’ve also argued very strongly that we in fact deal with the notion of denying people access to the ballot box.” Biden then stopped himself. “Anyway, my time’s up,” he said, referring to time constraints under the debate rules.
Asked whether Biden's civil rights record "effectively disqualifies" him from becoming president, Harris answered, "No, I think the voters will decide."
Mike D.07/04/2019 18:26
Abas N.07/02/2019 05:51
Jeff L.07/01/2019 16:39
If you can't stand by your merit alone Kamala than maybe you shouldn't be standing on a Democratic Debate stage. Your pre planned circus stunt race card you played wasn't very well thought out, it just cost you the race. It reminded me of Trumps relentless attacks on Hillary, you're no better at the end of the day. So pack up your💩 and take your millions, regroup and come back in 2024 after you grow up a little !
Shukri A.07/01/2019 04:45
Shukri A.07/01/2019 04:45
Lillian B.06/30/2019 01:37
She just messed up her chance. Wasn't called for. They should work together they're all Democrats .
Mark H.06/29/2019 23:56
Morons, every one
Benjamin O.06/29/2019 23:37
Neither of u r good enough to be President u still living in the past of what happen 40 yrs. ago .
Robert A.06/29/2019 23:31
She is lying
Thomas C.06/29/2019 23:14
If this bullshits true she's like 10 years older than me and I'm 58 she is so full of bull shite
Gregory W.06/29/2019 23:00
There was a not so little girl who figured out she could shag her way to the top
Pamela D.06/29/2019 22:46
She lied fact checked
Patty W.06/29/2019 22:22
Again and Again she is lying She just can not help herself
Tim S.06/29/2019 22:02
Aren't there all black colleges beauty pageant etc.hmmm isn't that segregation? Next topic please
Floyd P.06/29/2019 21:58
Just thinking what was uncle Joe thinking. That all the candidates was going to lay down and give a nomination. This is dog eat dog here and you buckling on the first debate shows me you not ready and unprepared.
Leonel P.06/29/2019 21:23
No me gustó que hizo de un problema racial que atañe a todos los que son discriminados su problema personal,y que ensima culpara a Biden de su desgracia. Eso fué un golpe bajo,una situación manipulada y estudiada fríamente,ella sabe que su principal contrincante es Biden y simplemente lo atacó de una forma baja. Yo por lo pronto ya no confío en ella,me recordó a Trum.
Kevin A.06/29/2019 21:20
How does these qualifications sound for President? 1. Rhodes Scholar 2. Current Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve 3. - War veteran (served in Afghanistan) 4. Speaks 8 different languages : English, Spanish, Italian, Maltese, Arabic, Dari, French and self taught Norwegian. 5. Harvard Graduate 6. President & Valedictorian of his senior class 7. ** 37 years old ** 8. Plays Guitar & Piano 9. Has two Rescue dogs, Buddy & Truman 10. President of Harvard Institute of Politics 11. A Christian who is a devout Episcopalian, and has spoken in depth about how has faith influenced him. He has cited St. Augustine, James Martin, and Garry Wills as among his religious influences. He is a congregant at the Cathedral of St. James in downtown South Bend. 13. Present Mayor of South Bend Indiana. 14. He was a consultant at McKinsey and Company, a management strategy consulting firm, from 2007 through 2010 15. BA in Literature and History (Honors degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford in 2007.) 16. Born in South Bend, IN, USA ! 17. ** He took an unpaid seven months leave during his mayoral term for a deployment to Afghanistan. For his counterterrorism work, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal. 18. He currently serves as the chair of the “Automation and the Impacts on America’s Cities” task force at the United States Conference of Mayors. 19. He was named a 2014 Aspen Institute Rodel Fellow. 20. He was named a recipient of the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Fenn Award in 2015 ** Pete Buttigieg **
Kevin A.06/29/2019 21:20
Jeremy K.06/29/2019 21:20
How are they going to pay for all the free stuff they r going to give everyone
Charles L.06/29/2019 20:38
They don’t have a single candidate that can beat Trump🤣🤣🤣