Kamala Harris Is Running For President In 2020

She's running in 2020 — and Kamala Harris has never been shy about stepping into a political fight. 🥊
40 comments
Jennifer D.02/16/2019 20:25
Powerful women don't need to dress in pant suits anymore to be taken seriously.
Benjamin H.01/27/2019 20:01
How easily sheep forget... the conduct during Kavannah... the way she supports dismantling CONSTITUTIONAL rights in favor of illegals
Benjamin H.01/27/2019 19:59
SMDH
Alexandria K.01/25/2019 05:57
was this the women you were telling me about?
Amaya L.01/25/2019 03:23
Except she actively participated and made a living off of mass incarceration, but I guess we’ll save that tea for another time....
Mitch M.01/25/2019 02:40
Sucked her way up the political chain gang, now wants to be at the front. What a scab.
Alberta H.01/25/2019 01:13
We need her
Shirley D.01/24/2019 20:57
No Kamala for me.
Donn've A.01/24/2019 18:44
She takes PAC money. That's a no for me
Jax J.01/24/2019 07:34
No ty
Mark A.01/24/2019 03:37
Yes tell us about Wille Brown please?
Andrea W.01/23/2019 20:03
Nooooo!!
Monroy B.01/23/2019 16:07
I am a Republican. I Have not education .teeth or food My kids will be alcoholics . Gun lovers . And incest runs in my family like me.and grandpa . My son married my wife last month and now I am expecting to be the grandfather of my kid son with my wife so amazing .so much blessings but I will still support my inbred president with the shouting down of the government and his space force because we need a wall to protect us from aliens . he is the best example for me and my kids an America. Long life president drumpf....😁
Luna J.01/23/2019 12:07
Pinché vieja por su culpa hay mucha gente en prision inocente es una corrupta se pinta muy linda muy buena ella es una racista, vieja bruta brincos dieras para que seas presidenta de este país. Es una irrespetuosa. El general Mattis y el general Kelly le callaron la boca. Y quiere ser presidente jajajajajaja.
Matt S.01/23/2019 04:31
TRUMP
Joel F.01/23/2019 03:24
Let’s look into her past! Taxes? Sexual innuendo? Democratic pay offs? Good luck! 🇺🇸
Willy K.01/23/2019 03:16
Bernie Bernie
Joli V.01/23/2019 02:19
Going down in the drain ! 😂
John C.01/22/2019 23:45
🤮
Kathy H.01/22/2019 20:33
Im voting Trump