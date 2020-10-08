back

Kamala Harris on police brutality in the VP debate

"I will not be lectured." Kamala Harris, former prosecutor, says the family of Breonna Taylor deserves justice — and Americans deserve criminal justice reform.

10/08/2020 5:09 AMupdated: 10/08/2020 5:10 AM
32 comments

  • Dave J.
    10 minutes

    She lost me at “Brianna” FFS it is Brianna’s fault to be dating a drug dealing thug whom started a shootout and put her in the line of fire! Unfortunate for her, yes.. but NOT police brutality!

  • Deepyanti A.
    21 minutes

    Not please not

  • Laurie F.
    22 minutes

    Liers like you are bad too!

  • Sharon C.
    an hour

    Once the FACTS came out about the Taylor case, it was clear to me. The police officer was justified & Taylor’s bf was justified. In the end, it’s horrible that she died. I firmly support body cams for all law enforcement officers

  • Parrish S.
    an hour

    Biden/Harris 2020! Good bye to a racist administration

  • Monica B.
    an hour

    Brennan traylor chose a drug dealing life and reaped what she sowed. No different the many gangsters killed in the 20's and 30's. The same with George floyd, he swallowed a mouth full of fentanyl and it does stop the heart, and is what killed him. And the man at hardee's did fire at the officer. All 3 made bad choices that caused them to reap what they sowed.

  • Lisa P.
    an hour

    “It was a debate”, so she's justified to lie just like she did and does. Lady and the tramp - she's not the lady.

  • Joe G.
    2 hours

    This lady is a very bad person

  • Tobin M.
    2 hours

    So out of touch with what law abiding, hard working American citizens. She is no VP.

  • Jeffrey L.
    2 hours

    90% of those people were criminals before their encounter with the police . Not to say cops sometimes don't do the right thing but I'm so sick of everyone feeling sorry for criminals ! What about their victims that they had no mercy for ?

  • Joan W.
    3 hours

    The big wheeze was nasty pence....wheezing while the fly was digging into that corrupt filth.

  • Mary J.
    3 hours

    Pence what have you done lately foe ALL the people. Not just some BUT ALL people of America.

  • Pete R.
    3 hours

    Bringing up Floyd again. Another scumbag

  • Paul G.
    3 hours

    Very impressed with her eloquence and reasoned argument on America's police violence and black lives! She is just what America needs now.....decency, empathy and intelligent rulers! Been missing in the crazy, loathsome Trump belligerence.

  • Michael B.
    4 hours

    Needs to medicate that nasal drip.

  • Zakaria M.
    4 hours

    Yeah yeah you will and will and will over and over

  • Robert B.
    6 hours

    Out of her depth ... like Obama ... schemer...

  • Heather R.
    6 hours

    U know people make mistakes in life she was out of that situation 2 years before her death. That is like saying people can not turn their lives around so we should be able to kill at will. I hope ur record is spotless.... oh but wait ur white so it wouldn’t really matter. Do some research

  • Jane L.
    6 hours

    Peaceful yeah right

  • Heather R.
    6 hours

    Did anyone else catch the sound of a cough and a sneeze during the debate?

