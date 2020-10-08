back
Kamala Harris on police brutality in the VP debate
"I will not be lectured." Kamala Harris, former prosecutor, says the family of Breonna Taylor deserves justice — and Americans deserve criminal justice reform.
10/08/2020 5:09 AMupdated: 10/08/2020 5:10 AM
Dave J.10 minutes
She lost me at “Brianna” FFS it is Brianna’s fault to be dating a drug dealing thug whom started a shootout and put her in the line of fire! Unfortunate for her, yes.. but NOT police brutality!
Deepyanti A.21 minutes
Not please not
Laurie F.22 minutes
Liers like you are bad too!
Sharon C.an hour
Once the FACTS came out about the Taylor case, it was clear to me. The police officer was justified & Taylor’s bf was justified. In the end, it’s horrible that she died. I firmly support body cams for all law enforcement officers
Parrish S.an hour
Biden/Harris 2020! Good bye to a racist administration
Monica B.an hour
Brennan traylor chose a drug dealing life and reaped what she sowed. No different the many gangsters killed in the 20's and 30's. The same with George floyd, he swallowed a mouth full of fentanyl and it does stop the heart, and is what killed him. And the man at hardee's did fire at the officer. All 3 made bad choices that caused them to reap what they sowed.
Lisa P.an hour
“It was a debate”, so she's justified to lie just like she did and does. Lady and the tramp - she's not the lady.
Joe G.2 hours
This lady is a very bad person
Tobin M.2 hours
So out of touch with what law abiding, hard working American citizens. She is no VP.
Jeffrey L.2 hours
90% of those people were criminals before their encounter with the police . Not to say cops sometimes don't do the right thing but I'm so sick of everyone feeling sorry for criminals ! What about their victims that they had no mercy for ?
Joan W.3 hours
The big wheeze was nasty pence....wheezing while the fly was digging into that corrupt filth.
Mary J.3 hours
Pence what have you done lately foe ALL the people. Not just some BUT ALL people of America.
Pete R.3 hours
Bringing up Floyd again. Another scumbag
Paul G.3 hours
Very impressed with her eloquence and reasoned argument on America's police violence and black lives! She is just what America needs now.....decency, empathy and intelligent rulers! Been missing in the crazy, loathsome Trump belligerence.
Michael B.4 hours
Needs to medicate that nasal drip.
Zakaria M.4 hours
Yeah yeah you will and will and will over and over
Robert B.6 hours
Out of her depth ... like Obama ... schemer...
Heather R.6 hours
U know people make mistakes in life she was out of that situation 2 years before her death. That is like saying people can not turn their lives around so we should be able to kill at will. I hope ur record is spotless.... oh but wait ur white so it wouldn’t really matter. Do some research
Jane L.6 hours
Peaceful yeah right
Heather R.6 hours
Did anyone else catch the sound of a cough and a sneeze during the debate?