back

Kamala Harris on the SCOTUS nomination

Health care, reproductive rights, equality, voting rights — Sen. Kamala Harris says they're all under threat if Amy Coney Barrett makes it to the Supreme Court.

09/28/2020 11:00 PMupdated: 09/28/2020 11:02 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:54

    Young poll workers are making voting easier

  2. 3:37

    The Millionaires Who Want Higher Taxes

  3. 5:54

    Kamala Harris on the SCOTUS nomination

  4. 5:05

    Who are the Boogaloo Bois?

  5. 1:38

    Donald Trump on taxes

  6. 3:26

    Donald Trump on genetics

65 comments

  • Vanja R.
    an hour

    Meanwhile, the rest of the world:

  • Andy R.
    2 hours

    Trump all the way..Biden cant even finish a sentence lol let alone run a country

  • Habibuallah B.
    2 hours

    Nais

  • Barry L.
    6 hours

    TRUMP 2020

  • Jess G.
    6 hours

    It's"just doesn't "figure it out it's called education just a small things make you just the little things like learning how to spell and how to speak properly with the English language would get you into the education world try finding a class or something that teaches politics maybe you'll understand how freaking duped you've been you dingbat

  • Jess G.
    6 hours

    Does the this that you're talking about mean because she tells the truth t r u t h the truth you can't take that part cuz your guy doesn't even know what that means he's not even sure where the truth comes from he's never told it you like that then continue on being idiots and vote for the stable genius that can't get anything right good for you

  • T S.
    6 hours

    You have not got the right to kill. It’s in the 10 commandments do not murder. So ms Harris go and find another job . Trump 2020 . 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Mike W.
    7 hours

    No ones buisness except the woman and her doctor.

  • Wayne A.
    7 hours

    This is why I hope she don’t make it to the White House

  • Lynn W.
    8 hours

    You are a awful humus !

  • Ibrahim K.
    8 hours

    It is true that a woman has the right to make her own decisions about her body. However, a woman is not allowed to kill an individual. As soon as a baby is conceived, a fetus is a living organism that has every right to live. A woman can't do that! I believe that the issue of abortion is more of a moral issue that shouldn't be dealt on party lines or politics.

  • Edgar T.
    9 hours

    Horizontal Harris a truly despicable person.

  • Bruce A.
    10 hours

    Yeah you and Joe we're going to build back butter you going to be back in the back room getting some butter on your butt yo butter up girl

  • Bruce A.
    10 hours

    I bet Kamala Harris and Joe Biden don't have Obamacare I'd be willing to bet everything I own anybody want that back birthday snowflakes

  • Arnautu A.
    10 hours

    TRUMP 2020 .

  • Ann B.
    10 hours

    Hopefully president sooner rather than later

  • Claire G.
    12 hours

    Wrong cup cake

  • Bam L.
    13 hours

    this witch is the real threat

  • Suresh K.
    15 hours

    Stop ur rubbish

  • Debi R.
    16 hours

    You are deliberately trying to scare monger again.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.