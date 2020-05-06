back

Kamala Harris slams Rand Paul for blocking anti-lynching federal bill

"In the history of our country, black people have been treated as less than human." With tears in her eyes, Kamala Harris slammed Rand Paul for blocking a bill that would make lynching a federal crime.

06/05/2020 3:02 PM
15 comments

  • Carmen B.
    23 minutes

    Free mind free speech free at last thank god free at last black life mater all my people United as we stand as one.

  • William D.
    31 minutes

    Faket

  • David F.
    41 minutes

    It's Democrats, her , Minnesota. CHICAGO. L. A . NEW YORK. MICHIGAN . AND MORE

  • Christopher A.
    42 minutes

    But it’s ok for rioters to kill.

  • Jill K.
    an hour

    So Paul Rand blocked a bill making lynching a crime. He's nuts & an obvious racist. I'm mad too. Thank you Kamala Harris!!

  • David A.
    an hour

    I agree all is racist bushing it's enough let's get rid of that racist motherfuker in the White House

  • Ghiles C.
    an hour

    I have a question,why on earth black Americans called African-American,while white people are called American,isn't this a form of racism?🧐🧐

  • Jd W.
    an hour

    Play me a violin

  • Sonny L.
    an hour

    Nothin but a caucasian, trying to be something she's not.

  • محمد ا.
    an hour

    اهلا كاميليا هارز

  • Christine R.
    an hour

    Such an angry woman , apparently even women working for her said she was nearly impossible to deal with. Hopefully Biden can pick someone else as his running mate.

  • Jeff M.
    an hour

    heels up harris

  • Jeff M.
    an hour

    the lies are hilarious

  • Benjamin P.
    an hour

    You were part of the problem kamala

  • الصبيح خ.
    an hour

    Hello. Iam from syria We lost our home becuse of war We live in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Please help us