back
Kamala Harris slams Rand Paul for blocking anti-lynching federal bill
"In the history of our country, black people have been treated as less than human." With tears in her eyes, Kamala Harris slammed Rand Paul for blocking a bill that would make lynching a federal crime.
06/05/2020 3:02 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:51
Kamala Harris slams Rand Paul for blocking anti-lynching federal bill
- 2:36
Marchers honor George Floyd in Houston
- 5:19
Donald Trump on protesters
- 3:15
TBT: The 1943 Harlem curfew
- 7:36
Brut exclusive: Ilhan Omar's speech at the George Floyd memorial
- 2:19
Viral 'Wipe It Down' video shows the reality of black lives
15 comments
Carmen B.23 minutes
Free mind free speech free at last thank god free at last black life mater all my people United as we stand as one.
William D.31 minutes
Faket
David F.41 minutes
It's Democrats, her , Minnesota. CHICAGO. L. A . NEW YORK. MICHIGAN . AND MORE
Christopher A.42 minutes
But it’s ok for rioters to kill.
Jill K.an hour
So Paul Rand blocked a bill making lynching a crime. He's nuts & an obvious racist. I'm mad too. Thank you Kamala Harris!!
David A.an hour
I agree all is racist bushing it's enough let's get rid of that racist motherfuker in the White House
Ghiles C.an hour
I have a question,why on earth black Americans called African-American,while white people are called American,isn't this a form of racism?🧐🧐
Jd W.an hour
Play me a violin
Sonny L.an hour
Nothin but a caucasian, trying to be something she's not.
محمد ا.an hour
اهلا كاميليا هارز
Christine R.an hour
Such an angry woman , apparently even women working for her said she was nearly impossible to deal with. Hopefully Biden can pick someone else as his running mate.
Jeff M.an hour
heels up harris
Jeff M.an hour
the lies are hilarious
Benjamin P.an hour
You were part of the problem kamala
الصبيح خ.an hour
Hello. Iam from syria We lost our home becuse of war We live in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Please help us