Kamala Harris sounds off on Trump's interference in Georgia elections

Donald Trump called the Georgia Senate race illegitimate. Here's what Kamala Harris thinks about that...

01/05/2021 1:39 PM
20 comments

  • Tessa H.
    15 minutes

    Yes Kamala! The 💪💪💪💪💪

  • Sati A.
    19 minutes

    Kamala hell

  • Andy S.
    21 minutes

    And your not much different! Same issue serve the elites & military industrial complex. Period. Evil. You trump/Biden past & present can go to hill .

  • Charles T.
    25 minutes

    She's a traitor

  • Gary S.
    26 minutes

    Had to mute can’t stand the sound of that horrible woman’s voice!!!!

  • Al A.
    28 minutes

    Piss on harris

  • Jerry G.
    29 minutes

    Every time Trump opens his mouth he puts his foot in it!

  • Gafar C.
    29 minutes

    Congrats Madam Vice President Kamala and Happy New Year 2021 💙💙💙🇺🇸

  • Amy H.
    31 minutes

    Sit the F#%# Down. Shes the next VP, omg shut the hell up!!!!!!!

  • Dev L.
    34 minutes

    F.. Kin pig 🐽

  • Ryan A.
    34 minutes

    Georgia is where a pipe magically burst and delayed counting

  • Raymond T.
    36 minutes

    https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3DJ-1KklDCSvw&ved=2ahUKEwjFyImI-ITuAhWCwVkKHUciDKkQo7QBMAB6BAgAEAE&usg=AOvVaw33mOWeolW6TyHN5gBvdnDd

  • Rob J.
    36 minutes

    She sounds like the guy from police academy a little

  • Jean P.
    36 minutes

    Down!, down!, down!. . . . The Reds are going down!!!!!!!

  • Craig N.
    38 minutes

    Stolen election

  • T.j. K.
    38 minutes

    🤡🗑

  • Jerry M.
    39 minutes

    She had the last votes, and he is so bad off, Biden picked her.

  • Will W.
    41 minutes

    She is literally the most clueless woman on this planet! A pathetic excuse for a VP....

  • Red V.
    43 minutes

    Thanks Georgia for standing up against the frustrated golfing carrot and take it away from our beloved nation.

  • Mea S.
    44 minutes

    She's lost her mind...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

