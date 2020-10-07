Kansas mask debates

Qui sont les Proud Boys ?
If you don't want to wear a mask stay at home, if you like to go out wear a mask pls, it's the safety of every body, virus is around, it's not about discrimination, it's about the safety of every body specifically for the elderly people.
Sei kwai loh
Nobody cares what goes on in hillbilly Kansas City for the state of Kansas
Poor baby.😭
Sigan siendo
Ok, Karen!
Why do americans keep complaning about wearing a mask science tells them to wear them.
It’s like saying I’m not wearing a seat belt in a car or a helmet on my head when riding a bike.....oh wait a minute Americans don’t believe this either! It interrupts their freedom of choice even though there’s proof these things can save lives! Stupid Americans and their Amendments! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺
Now miss you understand first hand how black and brown people feel in this country everyday. Just put the mask on and end your own suffering.
“ No shirt no shows no service.” All businesses are private businesses and all they have to do is require a mask to enter their business or use their service. If you do not want to use a mask you may do so outside. If the law requires you to use a mask outside then that is something law enforcement can enforce. For example if you would like to enter my home i will ask for you to wear a mask if you do not want to wear a mask i will not allow you into my private residence. Same goes for businesses.
“No shirt no shoes no service.” Im sure we have all seen these signs on businesses. Are these people being discriminated for not wearing shoes? If a PRIVATE business requires a mask for you to enter their property you have a choice to not do business with them. If there is a law that requires you to wear a mask in public then you must follow the law.
Put a mask on stupid.
And that's why there are so many DEAD AMERICANS due to ignorance and stupidity lead by a non caring president !!!!
She should be wearing a mask to cover that dog face up 😂
Leave, don't let the door hit you where God split you. LMAO "discrimination"
Lmao "discrimination" imagine if I got pulled by the police for not driving with my headlights on at night. "Yeah but other people have them on... And why should I live in fear?? It's only the dark. If god wanted us to have lights, we would have been born with lighrbulbs right?" Now you know how stupid this line of thinking is 😂😂😂
A mask is easier to wear than a ventilator. Maybe those who don't wear a mask should be denied hospital admittance because of mask wearing refusal. Don't overburden a system they don't believe in. 🤧 🤒 🤮 ☠️
I'm with the normal people! If you want to wear a mask, then do it! Stop, being a mask Nazi, to those who don't!
I swear white people want to feel persecuted so bad lol
Thank your president for the division lady. I’d tell you to back off too if you were too close
34 comments
Sanny A.43 minutes
Michael G.an hour
John H.2 hours
Carrie G.3 hours
Arnold J.3 hours
Mike J.4 hours
James D.4 hours
Annette J.4 hours
Marcie A.4 hours
الشفقة ع.4 hours
الشفقة ع.4 hours
Michael K.5 hours
Stephen L.6 hours
Chris B.6 hours
Roxanne K.7 hours
Paul P.7 hours
Mike T.8 hours
Jeanie S.8 hours
Frankie B.8 hours
Christopher O.8 hours
