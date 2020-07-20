Kanye's Rallying Cry
Nusrat M.6 minutes
Bcuz it's Kanye west🔥🔥💯 Enjoy this high level party😄😄😆😆😆😂😂
Dalton Y.6 minutes
Hes only helping trump
Jesse C.6 minutes
Straight Jay cat Kim picked a winner how embarrassing this guy is making a fool out of himself
Paras S.6 minutes
$1 million for everybody 🙄😮
Roberto C.7 minutes
Gotta love Americans hahahaha
Marina C.7 minutes
Another IDIOT really we don't need another CLOWN he's good for %$#$....
Prem W.7 minutes
His Dad could’ve made a better decision
Steven R.7 minutes
Ever since his mother died, he lost himself
Animesh G.7 minutes
Cant trust the blacks...
Josie B.7 minutes
Omg 🤦🏽🤣
Virgilio C.7 minutes
I think he may be more mentally deranged then Trump. What a embarrassing joke.
Nitin A.7 minutes
covid cannot penetrate kevlar
Raphael C.8 minutes
I swear if Kanye comes online and read these comments he's not only going to drop out of the race he's also going nuts. Tf. No one is supporting him... I kinda blame his PA.. why will he not take him to the hospital instead
Esmeralda D.8 minutes
Only in America! What’s next ??
Cal M.8 minutes
FREE YEEZYS FOR ERRYYONE!
Muhammad A.8 minutes
We as humans just LIVE AND LEARN!
Karen C.8 minutes
He’s a lunatic like Trump mafia
Wong P.8 minutes
the vest is too small for him
Yanet L.9 minutes
🤦🏻♀️