Kanye's Rallying Cry

What do abortion, Harriet Tubman, and drug addiction all have in common?...Kanye West criticized them at his first political rally.

07/20/2020 1:50 PM
145 comments

  • Nusrat M.
    6 minutes

    Bcuz it's Kanye west🔥🔥💯 Enjoy this high level party😄😄😆😆😆😂😂

  • Dalton Y.
    6 minutes

    Hes only helping trump

  • Jesse C.
    6 minutes

    Straight Jay cat Kim picked a winner how embarrassing this guy is making a fool out of himself

  • Paras S.
    6 minutes

    $1 million for everybody 🙄😮

  • Roberto C.
    7 minutes

    Gotta love Americans hahahaha

  • Marina C.
    7 minutes

    Another IDIOT really we don't need another CLOWN he's good for %$#$....

  • Prem W.
    7 minutes

    His Dad could’ve made a better decision

  • Steven R.
    7 minutes

    Ever since his mother died, he lost himself

  • Animesh G.
    7 minutes

    Cant trust the blacks...

  • Josie B.
    7 minutes

    Omg 🤦🏽🤣

  • Virgilio C.
    7 minutes

    I think he may be more mentally deranged then Trump. What a embarrassing joke.

  • Nitin A.
    7 minutes

    covid cannot penetrate kevlar

  • Raphael C.
    8 minutes

    I swear if Kanye comes online and read these comments he's not only going to drop out of the race he's also going nuts. Tf. No one is supporting him... I kinda blame his PA.. why will he not take him to the hospital instead

  • Esmeralda D.
    8 minutes

    Only in America! What’s next ??

  • Cal M.
    8 minutes

    FREE YEEZYS FOR ERRYYONE!

  • Muhammad A.
    8 minutes

    We as humans just LIVE AND LEARN!

  • Karen C.
    8 minutes

    He’s a lunatic like Trump mafia

  • Wong P.
    8 minutes

    the vest is too small for him

  • Yanet L.
    9 minutes

    🤦🏻‍♀️