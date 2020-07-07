back

Karens, explained

She has a sassy haircut and would like to speak to the manager – or the police. Meet Karen, a popular though controversial character and meme of 2020.

07/07/2020 1:30 PM
12 comments

  • Omar F.
    27 minutes

    I get called ISIS by everyone who can't beat me in an argument you don't see me making a big deal out of it and it's way worst😂 western women think they have the privilege to complain about the simpless things like being called a Karen with someone she disagree with move on your feeling don't matter😂

  • Josef B.
    33 minutes

    this lady IS A karen..hahaha

  • Kudi P.
    34 minutes

    World is filled with Karen's this days Everywhere you look is Karen 😂😁

  • Ruthwick G.
    36 minutes

    Nothing more cringey than explaning a meme

  • Ashley G.
    40 minutes

    Karen explained

  • Valter S.
    41 minutes

    Talking too much, lost the high

  • Jayson B.
    43 minutes

    Katherin Heigle is smart :)

  • Alpha C.
    43 minutes

    Stfu Karen

  • Benchaaboune I.
    an hour

    So basically, this a video of a "karen" being a "karen" about the meaning and use of the term "karen".

  • Massimo G.
    an hour

    LUCKILY for these women they have come across patient people of the woman in the park approached me I would knock her out

  • Scot W.
    an hour

    And these people are allowed in public whereas i see them only making trouble for Innocent people & may get them arrested for No Reason !

  • Karen F.
    an hour

    wtf 😂