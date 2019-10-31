Katie Hill Blasts Double Standards in Final Speech

She took aim at the publication of her explicit photos

Hill ripped into her political opponents, denouncing what she called a "double standard" in politics that allegedly punished her while letting President Trump and others off the hook. Hill became ensnared in scandal because of her own actions. Hill was involved in an affair with a subordinate in her campaign and was subjected to allegations of a second affair with a congressional staffer. She said that the photos were taken without her knowledge or consent and were being used “for the sexual entertainment of millions.”

"I am leaving now because of a double standard," she said. "I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I'm leaving because I didn't want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites, used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I've ever seen -- and the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photos of me -- taken without my knowledge, let alone my consent -- for the sexual entertainment of millions." Hill claimed that she was leaving as men remained in Congress, the Oval Office, and the Supreme Court after being "credibly accused of acts of sexual violence" -- a clear jab at Trump and Kavanaugh.

She announced her resignation after a media firestorm ignited by intimate details about her personal life. Pornographic photos of her surfaced online after the conservative news site RedState reported on extramarital affairs that Hill allegedly had with staffers. Her appearance for the vote on an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump was the first time since then that she had left her apartment, she said. She said that she had received “thousands of vile, threatening emails, calls and texts that made me fear for my life and the lives of the people that I care about.” She said that ever since the images surfaced, she had “barely left her bed.”

