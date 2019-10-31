Katie Hill Blasts Double Standards in Final Speech
Rep. Katie Hill had strong final words about the scandal surrounding her resignation after the House voted on ground rules for its impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
She took aim at the publication of her explicit photos
Hill ripped into her political opponents, denouncing what she called a "double standard" in politics that allegedly punished her while letting President Trump and others off the hook. Hill became ensnared in scandal because of her own actions. Hill was involved in an affair with a subordinate in her campaign and was subjected to allegations of a second affair with a congressional staffer. She said that the photos were taken without her knowledge or consent and were being used “for the sexual entertainment of millions.”
"I am leaving now because of a double standard," she said. "I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip. I'm leaving because I didn't want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites, used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I've ever seen -- and the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photos of me -- taken without my knowledge, let alone my consent -- for the sexual entertainment of millions." Hill claimed that she was leaving as men remained in Congress, the Oval Office, and the Supreme Court after being "credibly accused of acts of sexual violence" -- a clear jab at Trump and Kavanaugh.
She announced her resignation after a media firestorm ignited by intimate details about her personal life. Pornographic photos of her surfaced online after the conservative news site RedState reported on extramarital affairs that Hill allegedly had with staffers. Her appearance for the vote on an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump was the first time since then that she had left her apartment, she said. She said that she had received “thousands of vile, threatening emails, calls and texts that made me fear for my life and the lives of the people that I care about.” She said that ever since the images surfaced, she had “barely left her bed.”
Brut.
- 18.7k
- 272
- 157
129 comments
Jerry M.11/29/2019 18:17
your gross
Bill S.11/29/2019 00:12
She mad she got caught
Dennis C.11/28/2019 18:08
Key Katie, go cry on your husband's shoulder..... I mean your girlfriend's..... I mean your boyfriend's..... I mean your male German Shepard's.....
Frank D.11/28/2019 01:44
California girl there nothing but a b**** I sorry b**** yeah I said it
Steve S.11/27/2019 23:31
another yeah but, but, but
John C.11/27/2019 22:08
The Democrats and the U.N. are HELLBENT on taking away citizens rights. Spearheaded by Malena Emman. (Greta's mother) Plan to ban all petrol and diesel vehicles in France by 2040 as part of the Paris Agreement. France would no longer use coal to produce electricity after 2022. Norway will ban the sale of petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2025. The Netherlands will do the same by 2030. Similar to a gun grab. This campaign is about implementing a Carbon Tax and limiting and/ or completely removing ones access to transportation and fuel. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_Agreement
John C.11/27/2019 22:08
The Nazis viewed everything through a racial prism. The Democrats have carbon copied Hitler's playbook. The left destroys monuments, (A tactic of Hitler and ISIS: destroy history and implement ones own ideology) They spread lies, hate, racism, fear, and play on peoples emotions via TV, radio and print. The DemocRats are 100% corrupt, and will stoop to whatever means to implement their Neo-nazi ideologies...
John C.11/27/2019 22:08
Trump supports America. Obama/ Hillary/ Pelosi/ Omar (Democrats) supports widespread destruction of cultural artifacts, and an unprecedented elevation of Obama's/ Democratic cult of personality. The Democrats follow the footsteps of: Adolf Hitler Mao Zedong Osama bin Laden ... ... ... ... ...
John C.11/27/2019 22:08
https://wsvn.com/news/local/fbi-arrests-south-florida-student-accused-of-planning-2-terrorist-attacks-against-college-deans/
KeithandSharon J.11/27/2019 21:26
That's your problem lady you don't have any power. The people are suppose to have the power. Get over your mistake and go to work at Wal Mart.
Terry F.11/27/2019 02:54
Play stupid games win stupid prizes
Jeffrey S.11/26/2019 23:34
Plenty of room for a porn star in Hollywood little snowflake!!!! Pretty sure we will see all of you again!!! Trump again in 2020 !!! MAGA!!😎😎😎😎
Mike O.11/26/2019 21:08
Of course. It's Trump's fault. Bye.
Michael C.11/26/2019 20:17
🙄
Martin S.11/26/2019 17:37
Get out ho
Ken S.11/26/2019 10:58
Get out. There's not one person that wants to hear your cry baby crap.
Vic C.11/26/2019 06:56
Your a ho...be proud..all your lovers enjoyed their time with you..be happy being a ho..more discreet though is a suggestion
Henry A.11/24/2019 16:55
all bull
Chuck W.11/24/2019 03:23
And you dont. You can't keep your tongue in your mouth
Mac R.11/23/2019 23:53
Your leaving b/c you got caught being the freak you want to be ... coward ...