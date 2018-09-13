back
Kavanaugh decision hits disabled community
For her, it's not politics — it's personal. This is how a decision by Judge Kavanaugh threatens this woman's right of medical consent.
09/13/2018 9:01 PM
- 128.7k
- 415
- 19
- 2:40
Donald Trump puts the blame on others for the coronavirus pandemic
- 5:00
New Zealand PM praised for calming pressers
- 7:35
How countries are now fighting against COVID-19
- 3:26
How the Citizens United decision changed politics
- 2:30
How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?
- 3:11
#TBT: The first black female presidential candidate
16 comments
Fatma T.09/29/2018 20:15
Mmý
Jose F.09/27/2018 00:20
Every american have the rigth to chose. With fredom God bless our America
Brandon R.09/24/2018 20:47
J j j j j j ... Junior
Guga G.09/23/2018 15:48
Rəşad....bu toçno nəcməxanıma oxşadı mı ?? ))))))
Nikki C.09/22/2018 20:17
She's absolutely beautiful
Ricky L.09/22/2018 10:24
Who really cares ...
Waleed M.09/21/2018 23:26
And you are no disable he is the one who is heartless and disable to understand differences .. no one choose his colour, race , genetic but we are all same despite our differences.. you are super brave and our heart and support for you and against any injustice ... god bless
Joe M.09/17/2018 22:54
I understand people have emotions, feelings however.. some people are definitely not competent to make decisions. If someone that has a mental disability is scared of a medical procedure that could save their lives, should we let them refuse treatment? Then what, sue the dr for not saving them? Yup, sounds like liberal logic. Sometimes people shouldnt be allowed to make their own decisions. It's a sad truth. However there are some of us who can help make those decisions based on what is best for them. And if we have the ability, we have the responsibility.
Jim C.09/14/2018 17:01
Agreed. She has my heart.
Melca S.09/14/2018 14:39
This video is not about your politcal beliefs, its about whether you have compassion to help others.
Kenny L.09/14/2018 14:05
That's the same "girl" that was filmed screaming at the sky when Trump won, isn't it?
Edgar T.09/14/2018 13:02
Brut - more exploitation of people with disabilities by the left. Clear distortion of Judge Kavanaugh's decision.
Nikki L.09/14/2018 10:25
My heart goes out to all rights, so valiantly fought for are being "obliterated" by the Republicans and Trump. All citizens have rights.
Lynn S.09/14/2018 04:58
Thank-you for standing up for Dean Whaley's rights even though he is a fool. We appreciate your point of view and your skill, focus and articulate demands of Kavanaugh. Hope the GOP is listening...
Dean W.09/13/2018 22:55
Yeah yeah yeah. Everything is a right.
Lynda B.09/13/2018 21:37
She is absolutely right.