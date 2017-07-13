On a scale from "HUH..." to "WHAAAT?!" how would you rate Kellyanne Conway's arguments?
59 comments
Joseph A.07/15/2017 12:38
I honestly have a hard time telling who is the bigger dumbass her or trump
Melvin S.07/14/2017 20:06
Donald J Trump got u telling lies an making a fool out of your self. Trying to make Trump Look well. He sound do his own Talking. He are not doing nothing ease but Thinking up evil. An lies. An blaming other people. For his miss leading. If it not right. Some body did It.
David A.07/14/2017 19:06
Conway's Sesame Street routine was hilarious.
Kevin I.07/14/2017 18:59
What number would be WTF?
Jose O.07/14/2017 18:43
Pendeja!
Dee B.07/14/2017 18:27
Why does she look like she's been doing this jon for 4 years already!!?
Tama A.07/14/2017 18:26
e iloa aku a i guku le ufa le pepelo''smfh
Vida A.07/14/2017 17:49
Gt
Jacobo M.07/14/2017 17:41
I don't take Kellyanne Conway, Sebastian Gorka, and the rest of the Trump Administration seriously.
Tonio P.07/14/2017 17:30
Shut up bitch!!!
Avery Q.07/14/2017 17:24
Soooooo he didn't know her name, Yet she has ties to sessions, and Trump SR. lol
Stephanie C.07/14/2017 17:05
The only thing I respect about Kellyanne is the fact that she is a very loyal employee
Jose B.07/14/2017 16:16
Why do people care what she has to say or give her airtime?! She proved she was a fraud the moment she switched over to team trump after initially bashing him throughout the primaries. Her words mean nothing.
Matthew D.07/14/2017 16:00
Republicans love the word "libtard" If you mix the two words republican and libtard you get the word retard. Hmm
Xavier M.07/14/2017 15:41
This guy is a weirdo😂
Amanda L.07/14/2017 15:10
This bitch is crazy...
Molly A.07/14/2017 15:04
Does she actually sound like Jennet or is it just me
Terrance F.07/14/2017 14:48
She needs to go away.
Jeff R.07/14/2017 13:49
Here's the deal, There was nothing even close to Don Jr's Email in Hillary Clinton's exhaustive email investigation. Was Hillary probably doing some shady things? Yeah, she probably was. But trying to play this off like it's not worse than the Hillary Clinton email scandal is completely hypocritical. Listening to little miss "alt-facts" try and cover for the BS is infuriating.
Isaiah D.07/14/2017 13:43
IN ALL HONESTY, can you imagine for a second having her job and trying to diffuse every single thing Trump does wrong? She has to be, no, she IS going nuts trying to defend him. The more I watch her, the more i feel bad for her.