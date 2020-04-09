back

Kenosha mom's emotional plea for justice

"We're not saying we matter more than anybody. But for so many decades, we've been shown we don't matter." This Kenosha mother went off-script in an emotional and candid plea to Joe Biden.

09/04/2020 12:34 PM

66 comments

  • Christine L.
    2 hours

    Then teach your children right from wrong. Don’t make them fear the police officers.￼

  • Russ C.
    8 hours

    Unfortunately you are talking to someone that doesn't have to obey the law or changes they place on the people. You have to have Obama care but they did not I agree if they commit murder or assault yes in jail. But when the suspect ignores directions, fights back, doesn't get affected by a Taser, and has a weapon; honestly the police officer tried to prevent this from happening. He should have identified himself and held his hands out to be cuffed. He knew he had a warrant out and chose to bring the police back to where the kids were. What man does that? What man does the things he is charged with? He wasn't supposed to be there, the police have obligation to protect And serve, 911 was called and they arrived to protect and serve. If the police didn't help this out of control man would have stole a car and kidnapped or worse the children. Sad all around. Don't escalate, de-escalate.

  • Ian B.
    11 hours

    Millions of dollars donated to BLM and no black people in need have ever or will ever see it

  • Bill E.
    a day

    Terrorists

  • Roberta M.
    2 days

    Apparently, police officers go before a grand jury if only a special request is made after a shooting. In Texas, it is automatically done. Not perfect, but it would be a start.

  • Scott N.
    2 days

    You want change stop voting for Democrats especially ones like Joe Biden still has been in there for decades how can you expect change if you keep doing the same thing.

  • Juan G.
    3 days

    Ok try tump see if he cares

  • Kevin D.
    3 days

    Give you this or that it's called a job. No one owes freeloaders anything what else can you get probably already get checks All lives matter

  • Janelle A.
    4 days

    ✊🏾

  • Martin R.
    4 days

    Blue matter thanks 🙏

  • Bonnie W.
    4 days

    Later all and god bless

  • Bonnie W.
    4 days

    All live matter

  • Bonnie W.
    4 days

    Democrats never have kept promises..but understand even we had to work for living to get what we got..nothing for free..

  • Bonnie W.
    4 days

    Be careful in here ladies ..in here some in here are more agreeable in order to did more then just ..never go back to the days were you made money and they take it mothers you know IM saying ..your children matter not boyfriends orhubbies they need to work too .

  • Georgia M.
    4 days

    There are more officers in black neighborhoods because there is more crime there! The majority of officers are good, well trained officers that have families too! I suggest she ride along with officers and see what the have to confront!

  • Shane S.
    4 days

    She is a Racest

  • Bill J.
    4 days

    please give her more hope her baby daddy's are paying child support not

  • Romana H.
    5 days

    He the problem

  • Steven M.
    5 days

    ALL LIVES MATTER

  • Elizabeth H.
    6 days

    So heartfelt, so sad that this is their reality. It must change.

