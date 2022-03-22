back

Kentucky senator's viral defense of abortion rights

“You are killing women because abortion will continue.” This Kentucky senator and practicing physician had this to say about a bill that could ban abortion after 15 weeks in the state ...

03/22/2022 6:48 PMupdated: 03/22/2022 6:51 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:06

    Kentucky senator's viral defense of abortion rights

  2. 5:42

    The real story of the Tinder Swindler

  3. 4:58

    Baldcafe is helping men embrace hair loss

  4. 6:06

    The COVID symptom 'parosmia' that makes food smell like garbage

  5. 5:12

    This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair

  6. 5:43

    The life of Bella Hadid

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.