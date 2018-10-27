They bought their tickets and prepped for their family vacation, but they were kicked off the plane — because their son has autism.
13 comments
Rick M.10/28/2018 04:00
The world needs to be more accommodating- the knowledge I’ve gained from autistics is that the problem is often their mind wants to, say, sit still, but the body takes over and wants to run around etc.
John S.10/27/2018 21:16
Is it me or does America Airlines have nothing but problems
Hodi E.10/27/2018 20:58
Its realy sad but you have to understand that not everithing is around a one person, you have to think about the others to thats what they did. Bcs one person can be runied every others. In things like flight you have to think about mayority or everithin is gona be a kaos
محمد ز.10/27/2018 19:05
شكرا لكم
Basim A.10/27/2018 19:05
Hi
Ahmed A.10/27/2018 19:03
👍
رعد ا.10/27/2018 19:03
👋
سلمان غ.10/27/2018 19:03
I watch
Metrane G.10/27/2018 19:03
And ???
Khairul B.10/27/2018 19:03
😂😂😂
Khalid B.10/27/2018 19:02
👍
Habib Z.10/27/2018 17:16
😍
Bobo B.10/27/2018 06:13
👍