Kids face off against sexism
"(They) said I could not play with dolls — and then I cried." 😢 These kids — as young as 5 years old — are speaking up about being shamed for not conforming to gender norms.
Kids share examples of sexism
Enforced gender expectations risk mental and physical health problems in children according to the Journal of Adolescent Health. Boys are made to be predators, and that girls are taught to feel susceptible to boys demands. Boys are conditioned to be strong and independent, while girls are categorized as damsels in distress.
What it appears like when these norms are violated looks somewhat different across cultures, like boys not playing sports, or helping their moms with household chores, or employing female gestures. But there are also some very consistent behaviors that are nearly universally seen as violating gender norms: boys wearing nail polish, girls playing football/soccer, and any kid wearing clothes stereotypically worn by the other gender.
Moreover, various studies found that gender norms lead to consequences for all children, both in the direct and long-term. Children who violate gender norms, especially nonconforming transgender and gender youth, are often bullied and harassed by their peers, and they may be corrected by their parents in shaming ways as well. Conforming to the norms isn’t much better the video explains.
Though the ideas of gender norms start in early childhood, they are solidified far more rigidly upon the onset of puberty, because the goal becomes preventing the adolescents from having sex. Despite the seeming universality of these norms, they are not determined biologically, the academics say, but socially. Children can be taught that they don’t have to conform to those norms and that they don’t have to pressure each other into doing so.
Erin A.06/25/2019 13:36
Pink was not made exclusively for girls Nor blue for boys A toy is a toy whether its a doll or a ball Kids will tease and taunt because they lack understanding BUT we ARE set apart by our sexuality Male and female By laws of nature By laws of GOD MAN (male and female) CAN NOT CHANGE THIS FACT No matter how hard they try You can corrupt all the vulnerable children Try to change world views Proclaim your " gay pride" all over the place But you can not change the facts You can not change your sexuality No matter how many surgeries No matter how much you feel like the opposite sex You are what you are And you always will be
Kayla S.06/22/2019 05:06
the boy about playing with dolls reminded me of jasper. He’s so cute and I tell him to play with them all he wants lol
Savanna H.06/21/2019 08:00
I wouldn't necessarily say it's society's fault for mistaking someone for the opposite gender when you literally look like that gender at first glance.
Elyssa P.06/16/2019 21:09
Why are tomboyish girls so normalized but boys aren’t able to like girl stuff?
David T.06/16/2019 08:27
Pretty soon (and wouldn't doubt if already) these people who think like Brut are gonna be like "well why can't we have sex with a 7 year old if they want to?"
John H.06/15/2019 21:25
This country has bigger problems than kids who don't who they are go to school and get a education
Asa M.06/14/2019 11:13
My son played with dolls and he's happily straight. What is wrong with people. Boys will become a fathers one day, gay or straight.
Brut06/13/2019 13:34
