Killed Capitol police officer lies in honor in Rotunda
"Each day when members enter the Capitol, we will remember his sacrifice." Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6, is remembered a hero by congressional leaders.
02/03/2021 7:00 PM
Cory N.12 minutes
Look in her eyes, i see pure evil
Jerry R.43 minutes
What about all the other policeman out there that you want to defund and risk their lives every day? This is over exaggeration to fit their narrative. Brian’s family even stated they didn’t want this publicized, but here we are!
Jerry R.44 minutes
Medical condition lead to his death. No proof of fire extinguisher. Let the investigation play out. Federal murder probe opened for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died following riots - ABC News
Willem J.an hour
Most dislike person in the US, that exclude humans
Stick M.an hour
she makes me sick. so full of hate, and lies
Scott M.an hour
And just like that, democrats supported the police again
Brenda D.an hour
She don't care about anybody but herself