Killed Capitol police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

"Each day when members enter the Capitol, we will remember his sacrifice." Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6, is remembered a hero by congressional leaders.

02/03/2021 7:00 PM
    Killed Capitol police officer lies in honor in Rotunda

7 comments

  • Cory N.
    12 minutes

    Look in her eyes, i see pure evil

  • Jerry R.
    43 minutes

    What about all the other policeman out there that you want to defund and risk their lives every day? This is over exaggeration to fit their narrative. Brian’s family even stated they didn’t want this publicized, but here we are!

  • Jerry R.
    44 minutes

    Medical condition lead to his death. No proof of fire extinguisher. Let the investigation play out. Federal murder probe opened for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died following riots - ABC News

  • Willem J.
    an hour

    Most dislike person in the US, that exclude humans

  • Stick M.
    an hour

    she makes me sick. so full of hate, and lies

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    And just like that, democrats supported the police again

  • Brenda D.
    an hour

    She don't care about anybody but herself

