Kindergarten teacher on adapting to remote learning
Keeping 5-year-olds engaged and excited about remote learning is no easy task, but this kindergarten teacher is adapting to the challenge one energetic Zoom call at a time...
09/24/2020 11:59 AM
10 comments
John H.2 days
What a inspiring young woman maybe there's hope for this country after all more people like this would definitely help she's also very pretty and full of energy may God bless you and everything that you attempt to do in your life thank you for educating our children
Brooke R.4 days
Beautiful interview with an amazing educator and creator! Thank you for including one of my videos in the middle. 💙
Nicci T.5 days
What a brilliantly gifted teacher..
Ed M.5 days
This is unnatural way of delivering the lectures, it wears you out.
Joseph R.5 days
Good teachers are few and far between
Fatma A.5 days
this girl is literally ur doppelgänger
Liz M.5 days
I love seeing you on this. You are amazing ❤️❤️❤️
Kate E.5 days
She seems so dedicated! Wonderful to see.
Nofoto H.5 days
Bitter G.5 days
I need this kind of teacher for my children 😘😘😘