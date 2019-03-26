back

Kirsten Gillibrand — Reformist or Flip-Flopper?

2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand used to think conservatively on gun control and immigration. That was then — today her ideology has shifted more to the left, causing many to question where she really stands politically.

03/26/2019 12:02 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 9:45 PM

Politics

18 comments

  • John P.
    04/01/2019 12:17

    [email protected]&k her!

  • Virginia F.
    03/31/2019 22:36

    She is a traitor

  • Patrick M.
    03/31/2019 20:45

    SHES GONE ULTRA LEFT

  • Bob B.
    03/29/2019 20:19

    Shall NOT be infringed

  • Gary P.
    03/28/2019 21:19

    She cannot ever be trusted.

  • Vickie M.
    03/27/2019 21:57

    Are the dems going to do anything for us the people of the USA

  • David H.
    03/27/2019 19:32

    She is a liar, say anything to be elected

  • William C.
    03/26/2019 23:26

    Maybe if the death penalty was applied more for a conviction for murder instead of a life sentence things might change for the better

  • ايمان ر.
    03/26/2019 21:39

    good 03007860450wha

  • Randy L.
    03/26/2019 20:53

    Ever wonder how much of this gun violence is from MS-13 & all the Illegals NYC harbors?

  • Travis S.
    03/26/2019 15:54

    Still can't trust that in leadership.

  • Brut
    03/26/2019 15:46

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has remained consistent in her fight for the environment. Here she questions Pres. Trump's EPA chemical safety nominee, Michael Dourson. Dourson later withdrew his nomination. https://www.facebook.com/brutamerica/videos/vb.1691667177798461/1804639566501221/?type=2&theater

  • James P.
    03/26/2019 15:02

    Just because bad people do bad things with guns mean you can take away from good people the right to defend themselves against said bad people

  • Ian C.
    03/26/2019 14:56

    John Maynard Keynes in "A Treatise on Probability" (1921) - On Changing Mind - "When somebody persuades me that I am wrong, I change my mind. What do YOU do?" Meaning, an intelligent person changes and an ideologue doubles down on the error.

  • Kester C.
    03/26/2019 14:07

    All the noise but still taking money

  • Johnny B.
    03/26/2019 13:41

    The establishment dems are trying hard to disguise themselves as progressives and they try to ride the wave because progressive policy is what the majority of the us population support. They're not consistent and they need years of future voting record to back up their word. BERNIE 2020!

  • Emad O.
    03/26/2019 13:29

    Welcome to emigration

  • Johnny V.
    03/26/2019 13:09

    Brut - "Fair and Balanced"