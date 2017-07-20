Kobach on voter fraud

World leaders respond to pandemic
World leaders all tout their own Coronavirus experts
Congresswoman gets CDC to OK free coronavirus tests
How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?
#TBT: The first black female presidential candidate
Joe Biden insults voters while campaigning
This is a democratically elected president- You disgusting lefties lost an election- get over it- The left corrupt media has been hostile toward Trump from before he took office- THE FOLK SUPPORTING LEFT WING BIASED MEDIA ARE DISGRACEFUL YOU ALL SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. the media fawned over hillary and obama but are hostile to Trump.
First they are heading into this as if they already know how much votes supposed to be which is why they think they know Trump should have the popular vote
2 comments
Nevin S.07/21/2017 09:24
This is a democratically elected president- You disgusting lefties lost an election- get over it- The left corrupt media has been hostile toward Trump from before he took office- THE FOLK SUPPORTING LEFT WING BIASED MEDIA ARE DISGRACEFUL YOU ALL SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. the media fawned over hillary and obama but are hostile to Trump.
Carl T.07/21/2017 01:49
First they are heading into this as if they already know how much votes supposed to be which is why they think they know Trump should have the popular vote