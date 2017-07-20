back

Kobach on voter fraud

Kris Kobach says Trump's voter fraud commission has *nothing* to do with the 2016 election. NOTHING*! *That's not what Trump has been saying 🤔

07/20/2017 9:00 PM

2 comments

  • Nevin S.
    07/21/2017 09:24

    This is a democratically elected president- You disgusting lefties lost an election- get over it- The left corrupt media has been hostile toward Trump from before he took office- THE FOLK SUPPORTING LEFT WING BIASED MEDIA ARE DISGRACEFUL YOU ALL SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. the media fawned over hillary and obama but are hostile to Trump.

  • Carl T.
    07/21/2017 01:49

    First they are heading into this as if they already know how much votes supposed to be which is why they think they know Trump should have the popular vote