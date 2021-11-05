back
Lawmaker schools legislator on racist language
"That provision was drafted specifically to disenfranchise Black people." This Texas lawmaker called out a bill that aims to preserve "purity at the ballot box," a Jim Crow-era term meant to keep people of color away from the polls.
05/11/2021 12:29 PM
- New
6 comments
Maria R.7 minutes
They knew
Stephen S.12 minutes
"The gentleman's time has almost expired"
Stephen S.13 minutes
"Troubling things?"
Stephen S.15 minutes
"PURITY OF THE WHITE RACE". ANY QUESTIONS? I PROBABLY WON'T HEAR YOU.
Woods G.29 minutes
Neal A.an hour
So he's complaining about the use of a term and not the actual voting process itself, which is not discrimatory.