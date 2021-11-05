back

Lawmaker schools legislator on racist language

"That provision was drafted specifically to disenfranchise Black people." This Texas lawmaker called out a bill that aims to preserve "purity at the ballot box," a Jim Crow-era term meant to keep people of color away from the polls.

05/11/2021 12:29 PM
6 comments

  • Maria R.
    7 minutes

    They knew

  • Stephen S.
    12 minutes

    "The gentleman's time has almost expired"

  • Stephen S.
    13 minutes

    "Troubling things?"

  • Stephen S.
    15 minutes

    "PURITY OF THE WHITE RACE". ANY QUESTIONS? I PROBABLY WON'T HEAR YOU.

  • Woods G.
    29 minutes

  • Neal A.
    an hour

    So he's complaining about the use of a term and not the actual voting process itself, which is not discrimatory.

